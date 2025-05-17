10 Webtoons you need to read before they get an anime adaptation

Webtoons you need to read aren't just digital comics—they're usually the unfiltered, raw form of stories that ultimately become smash hits in anime form. Some such shows like Tower of God or Solo Leveling have already succeeded in that migration, but there are also others quietly gaining momentum. Such webtoons pack distinctive narratives, daring visuals, and poignant paths that speak highly even in their absence of animation.

With studios now actively picking titles from platforms such as LINE Webtoon and Kakao, it's a matter of time before even more adaptations surface. If you want to get your hands on these stories in their original version—before pacing adjustment or plot tinkering occurs—here are the 10 webtoons you need to read before they have an anime adaptation.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the mentioned anime. This list is not ranked in any particular order.

Nano Machine, Omniscient Reader, and 8 other webtoons you need to read before they get an anime adaptation

1) Nano Machine

Nano Machine (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Cheon Yeo-Woon is the illegitimate child of the leader of a noble clan in Nano Machine, but nobody thinks of him as a threat—until he does something that activates an immense nanotech system embedded by a future descendant.

Cold and sharp in mind, Yeo-Woon keeps to himself with a tranquil attitude, yet he's always watching, analyzing, and adjusting.

His conversion from helpless outcast to calculating martial genius is both ruthless and compelling.

He makes every movement with careful consideration, not squandering any time on showy power plays. Nano Machine is one of the webtoons you need to read before it gets an anime adaptation.

2) Omniscient Reader

Omniscient Reader (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is a webtoon that shines with its complex storyline and interesting characters. The webtoon centers on Kim Dokja, the ordinary office worker. He is the only reader of a web novel called Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse.

As events from the web novel begin to happen in the real world, Dokja's special knowledge is his strongest asset.

The webtoon smoothly interweaves action, tactics, and mental aspects, rendering the readers engaged in its plot twists. There has been a confirmed anime adaptation announced by Crunchyroll and Aniplex, and huge excitement is awaiting the fans.

While awaiting the anime adaptation of this work, it is one of the webtoons you need to read.

3) Murim Login

Murim Login (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Murim Login presents Jin Taekyung, a low-ranking hunter who finds an antique VR capsule. When activated, he's sucked into a martial arts world called the Murim.

He now lives in the body of a free-spirited noble's son, the complete opposite of his true self.

As he practices his skills in this virtual reality, he finds that his new skills transfer to the real world, transforming his life as a hunter.

With many webtoons getting anime adaptations, it's the ideal time to get into this interesting combination of virtual reality and martial arts. This places Murim Login among the webtoons you need to read before it gets animated.

4) The Greatest Estate Developer

The Greatest Estate Developer (Image via Naver Webtoon)

The Greatest Estate Developer is one of the webtoons you need to read prior to any anime release. Suho Kim, an engineering student, awakens inside Lloyd Frontera, the laziest noble in a fantasy novel.

Utilizing his knowledge of engineering, Suho is determined to revive the wealth of the family and prevent an ill fate.

The show interweaves comedy, fantasy, and clever problem-solving, presenting something new to the isekai genre.

Coming up on its last season, now is an ideal time to get into this interesting story before it might touch the anime stage.

5) Absolute Sword Sense

Absolute Sword Sense (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Absolute Sword Sense is a webtoon about martial arts that explores betrayal and redemption themes. The story is about Jin Woon-Hwi, who, after being abandoned by his clan due to a ruined Dantian, is forced into becoming a Blood Cult spy.

His death on a mission gives rise to a surprising turn of events—he finds himself back ten years in time with the special gift to hear the thoughts of swords.

Empowered by this authority and foresight of coming events, Woon-Hwi sets out to change his destiny and face the same forces that manipulated him before.

The series weaves together visceral action and psychological complexity, making it one of the webtoons you need to read until any possible anime adaptation brings its rich world to life on the screen.

6) Killer Pietro

Killer Pietro (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Killer Pietro is a series about an assassination legend who, after a service of several years to the Glory Club, steps out to enjoy a serene existence operating a bookshop.

He spends his serenity-filled days until one time when the very group that used to employ him betrays him and abandons him for dead.

Miraculously, he comes around, finding himself reanimated to adolescent age, enjoying optimum physical prowess once more.

Set on a quest to find revenge, Pietro sets out to take down the Glory Club. This action-drama webtoon perfectly weaves the two genres together, presenting a new angle on the themes of betrayal and redemption.

With its gripping storyline and character-driven artwork, Killer Pietro is one of the webtoons you need to read before it might get an anime adaptation.

7) I'm Not That Kind of Talent

I'm Not That Kind of Talent (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Deon Hart is a weak man who vomits blood upon getting stressed and faints at the slightest shock. However, because of a tragic misinterpretation, he's made the 0th Corps Commander of the demon army.

His weakness is misinterpreted as the effects of killing a hero, and his stumbling about is interpreted as strategic actions.

Deon's everyday life is a cycle of misunderstandings, where his loopholes are presented as strengths. This is a work of comedic genius accompanied by drama, and the way the webtoon executes the overpowered protagonist theme is innovative.

With solid storylines and a unique drawing style, it is one of the webtoons you need to read before any possible anime adaptation.

8) Sweet Home

Sweet Home (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Sweet Home is a psychological horror webtoon that explores the monstrous transformations of human desire.

The main character of the story, Cha Hyun-soo, a shy adolescent, is forced into this nightmare after a domestic tragedy that finds him in the midst of an apocalyptic event in which people in his apartment complex start to transform into monsters.

As Hyun-soo fights both the external monsters and his own inner demons, the story delves into themes of loneliness, survival, and human psychology.

The webtoon's dark atmosphere and character-based storyline set it apart as a masterpiece in the horror genre.

With its own twist on monstrosity and humanity, Sweet Home is one of the webtoons you need to read prior to watching any of its adaptations.

9) Lore Olympus

Lore Olympus (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Lore Olympus is a modern retelling of the Hades and Persephone myth, set in a modern world where gods deal with corporate culture and complicated relationships. The narrative explores love, trauma, and growth, bringing depth and complexity to the characters.

Persephone, the spring goddess, is seen as a young woman yearning for autonomy, while Hades, the god of the underworld, is presented as a stoic but compassionate character.

Their developing relationship is at the heart of the story, providing a new take on ancient mythology. With its unique art style and engaging storytelling, Lore Olympus is one of the webtoons you need to read before any possible anime adaptation.

10) Down To Earth

Down To Earth (Image via Naver Webtoon)

Kade is a shy person who enjoys being alone and following a schedule. His world is turned upside down when Zaida, a green-haired alien from the planet Zodia, crash-lands in his yard. Zaida, with golden eyes and green hair, knows nothing about human ways.

Kade assists her in learning to live on Earth, and they grow closer as they do, resulting in their own personal transformation.

The tale explores issues of healing, comprehension, and overcoming the difficulties of adjusting to new surroundings. This places it among the webtoons you need to read for an anime adaptation get announced.

Final thoughts

Webtoons you need to read like Omniscient Reader and Solo Leveling already in the limelight for anime adaptation, it's clear that the next wave of adaptations is not far behind.

Webtoons such as Lore Olympus, Killer Pietro, and Down To Earth all possess the unique art styles, sharp writing, and emotionally engaged storytelling that can potentially thrive with animation.

Webtoons you need to read aren't just rough cuts—They're complete experiences worth discovering in and of themselves. If you'd like to be experiencing these tales before the edits hit, the time to jump in is now.

