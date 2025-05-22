Demon Slayer: Mugen Train reveals 4K version's Indian release date

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime that the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie will return to theaters in India in 4K on Friday, June 13, 2025. The anime movie will be distributed in India by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Demon Slayer, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, is a Japanese manga that was serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from February 2016 to May 2020. Ufotable picked up the manga and has since released four television anime, one movie, and two compilation films. The anime is soon set to release the franchise's next movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, worldwide.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie set to rerelease in India in June 2025

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie (Image via Ufotable)

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, Aniplex Inc. and Crunchyroll announced that the record-breaking sensation Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is set to return to theaters in India on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Distributed in India by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the newly debuting 4K version of the movie will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles.

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle (Image via Ufotable)

With this movie, fans will have the chance to revisit Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train and catch an exclusive teaser sneak peek of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ahead of the film's theatrical release in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025. The movie will later be released in theaters in India on Friday, September 12, 2025.

The first film of the three-part cinematic trilogy represents the final story arc and culmination of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series.

What is the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie about?

Kyojuro Rengoku as seen in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie (Image via Ufotable)

Set after the events of the first season of the television series, the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke as they embark on a new mission to investigate the disappearances of over 40 passengers aboard the mysterious Mugen Train.

In this mission, they are joined by one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, the Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku. With the help of this powerful ally, Tanjiro Kamado and his comrades are set to confront the Demon responsible for this mystery.

