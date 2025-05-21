One Punch Man manga goes on a 2-month hiatus after redrawn chapter 203

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, One Punch Man manga creator Yusuke Murata announced that the manga series is set to go on a hiatus with its return date set for Thursday, July 17, 2025. Unfortunately, the creator did not reveal the reason behind the hiatus.

One Punch Man, created by ONE, is a webcomic series that received a digital manga remake by Yusuke Murata. The manga began serialization in Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in June 2012 and has since released 33 compiled volumes. Madhouse picked up the manga for an anime adaptation, which was later taken over by J.C.Staff.

One Punch Man mangaka announces a sudden two-month hiatus

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, hours before the supposed release of the redrawn One Punch Man chapter 204, manga creator Yusuke Murata posted an announcement through his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The announcement saw Yusuke Murata apologize to his fans for waiting. However, the next update for the Tonari no Young Jump version of the One Punch Man manga is set to be released on Thursday, July 17, 2025. This meant that the manga was going on a sudden two-month hiatus.

While the manga creator did not reveal the circumstances behind the hiatus, he apologized to the fans for the inconvenience and asked them to wait a bit longer.

Fans' reaction to the hiatus announcement

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Most manga fans were disappointed that the series was going on another hiatus. Nevertheless, they looked forward to the series' return, hoping its creators, ONE and Yusuke Murata, would get some well-deserved rest and have more coherence about the story moving forward.

"We’re looking forward to the manga’s return. Rest and come back stronger!," one fan said.

"You and ONE sensei needed a break. I hope the art and story have better coherence from here on," another fan added.

"You're washed just retire," another fan said.

"To be honest, most fans don't care anymore. Your manga is no longer important," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other manga fans were frustrated by the number of hiatuses and redraws the manga had gone through in recent years. While they liked the series, the creator had drawn the same story arc thrice, and just when it seemed like the series was set to release new content, it went on a hiatus. With that, several fans compared the manga to other series with more consistent release patterns.

