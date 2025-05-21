One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of the ninth redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans eagerly await the release of One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw. With the previous manga effectively concluding the Ninjas Arc, the series could shift its focus to the next story arc.

The previous manga chapter saw Empty Void become human again. Upon realizing this, Sonic and Flash attacked him to test his strength. As for the Tenninto, with their leader Empty Void heading out on his mission with Blast, they planned on making Saitama their next leader.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw?

One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw could switch its focus to Suiryu

Suiryu as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, during the previous rendition of the Ninjas Arc, the manga switched to the Neo Hero Uprising Arc midway. With that, the manga focused on Suiryu, who finally got discharged from the hospital. Upon recovering, his first thought was to join the Hero Association and become a hero like Saitama.

Similarly, the manga's next chapter could again focus on Suiryu. While he wanted to join the Hero Association, he was enamored by Wavygyaza and followed her to the Neo Heroes headquarters. Soon after, he ended up becoming its member. With that, the manga's next chapter could see Suiryu become part of the Neo Heroes.

One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw could reintroduce fans to Blue

Blue as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the Ninjas Arc's previous rendition, the manga introduced fans to Blue, the 16-year-old founder of the Neo Heroes. The founder wanted to show the world "real heroes" and asked his new subordinates to join him in his mission. While the Neo Heroes questioned his authority, it was revealed that Blue was Blast's son.

Similarly, the One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw could introduce fans to Blue. However, considering that manga creator Yusuke Murata would be drawing this development for the second time, there is a chance that he may alter some parts of the whole incident. This could include Blue's early or delayed introduction.

Sweet Mask could approach Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 204 redraw

Sweet Mask as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans must remember, before the Ninjas Arc began, the manga showed Sweet Mask doing a presentation. He wanted to create the Supreme Hero with Saitama as its inspiration. However, the manga did not further elaborate on this storyline and switched to the next story arc.

Therefore, the manga's next chapter could see manga creator Yusuke Murata start drawing the Supreme Hero Arc. With that, fans can expect to see Sweet Mask approach Saitama for his help. However, it is to be seen whether the Caped Baldy would want to cooperate with such a project. With that, fans can expect to witness some funny interactions between the two heroes.

