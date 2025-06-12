I Want to End This Love Game anime adaptation confirmed with visual

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, Shogakukan announced that Yuki Domoto's I Want to End This Love Game manga will be receiving a television anime adaptation. Further, the manga creator took to X and posted a special illustration with a message to commemorate the announcement.

I Want to End This Love Game, written and illustrated by Yuki Domoto, is a Japanese web manga serialized on Shogakukan's online platform Sunday Webry. The manga began serializing in December 2021 and has since released six compiled volumes, with the seventh one set to release on June 18, 2025.

Shogakukan announces I Want to End This Love Game anime adaptation

To commemorate this announcement, the manga creator posted a special illustration on their official X account.

The visual has a photograph-like theme, as the characters can be seen posing for a camera or the viewers. Protagonists Yukiya Asagi and Miku Sakura are placed at the center of the visual, as Yukiya's younger sister Wakana Asagi joins them. In the background, one can see Yukiya's father, Masaru, waving his hand, while Miku's aunt, Hinako, can be seen seated on a step and winking.

Yukiya Asagi as seen in the I Want to End This Love Game manga (Image via Shogakukan)

Meanwhile, Yuki Domoto's message to fans (as translated by Google) reads:

"Thanks to all the readers who supported me and to all the people involved, my long-held dream has come true...!!!! Thank you so, so much!!!! Information will be gradually released on Sunday Webry, and by me. So, I hope you will enjoy it together."

The manga creator expressed how they always wanted their manga to receive an anime adaptation. Hence, they thanked their fans, everyone who supported them, and all those involved in making their dream come true. Additionally, Yuki informed fans that further information about the adaptation would be released on Shogakukan's online platform Sunday Webry, as well as via their own X page.

What is I Want to End This Love Game manga about?

Miku Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Shogakukan)

I Want to End This Love Game follows the story of Yukiya Asagi and Miku Sakura, two childhood friends who created a game to embarrass the other person by saying "I love you."

They began playing this game in sixth grade, but didn't stop playing it even after entering high school. While the two try to one-up the other, tender feelings bloom in their hearts. Thus, the two begin urging to become more than just childhood friends.

