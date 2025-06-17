Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 leaked cover gives Jura the spotlight

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 is slated to be released on Friday, June 20, 2025. However, days before the manga's official release, the chapter's spoilers were leaked online. According to the leaks, Blue Lock chapter 23 cover is set to feature the Human God Tree, Jura.

The previous chapter saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. While he needed to retrieve Matsuri and Ryu's Thorn Soul Bulbs, he was focused on Boruto and went after him. While it seemed like Boruto was able to hold his own, Kashin Koji believed otherwise. Amidst this, the protagonist realized that his Rasengan Uzuhiko was ineffective against Jura.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 cover unveils Jura in a "JoJo pose"

With the raw scans and leaks from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 starting to leak online, the manga cover was unveiled by leakers on X. The cover for the upcoming chapter is set to feature the Leader of the Human God Trees, Jura.

As fans must remember, Jura had already received a cover art with the release of the manga's eighth chapter. The previous chapter featured a dark theme. Jura could be seen standing with his body angled towards his left. As for his face, he could be seen looking to his right, which, from the reader's perspective could be towards them.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

In comparison, the Human God Tree's new chapter cover is wildly different, as Jura can be seen striking a "JoJo pose."

As depicted in the leaked cover page, the new artwork has a turquoise and green theme. Jura can be seen with a slightly staggered stance, with his feet perpendicular to each other. While his right arm holds his waist, his left arm hangs next to his left thigh. Amidst all this, it looks like the Human God Tree is smiling while staring at his target. Notably, Jura has no change in his character design.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the leaked chapter cover, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 will be titled Strong Person. Also, the bold text on the cover reads, "Raging demon driven by curiosity.” Hence, there is a likely chance that the majority of the upcoming chapter will again focus on Boruto's battle against Jura.

