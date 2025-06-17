Solo Leveling anime becomes the Most-Watched Anime of all time on Crunchyroll

On June 13, 2025, Sony confirmed that the Solo Leveling anime was ranked #1 in Crunchyroll View Count History, making it the most-watched anime of all time on the platform as of March 2025. The company released this information during their Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat 2025.

Solo Leveling, written by Chugong, is a South Korean web novel serialized in KakaoPage and later published by D&C Media under their Papyrus label since 2016. The web novel then received a webtoon adaptation by Dubu in 2018. Soon after, A-1 Pictures picked up the series for an anime adaptation.

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Sony's Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat 2025 revealed the company's performance across various sectors. Amidst this, Shunsuke Muramatsu (President and Representative Director of the Board, CEO, Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) presented the Music Segment (Japan), doing an individual segment on the Solo Leveling anime.

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Shunsuke Muramatsu expressed that the company planned to adapt a popular Korean Novel into an anime in association with Aniplex. They later focused on the series's production, spearheaded by A-1 Pictures, a subsidiary of Aniplex.

After that, the company's primary focus was to expand the IP's presence. Notably, their plan worked as the Solo Leveling anime was ranked #1 in Crunchyroll View Count History (as of March 2025), effectively making it the most viewed anime on the platform.

Fans' reaction to the Solo Leveling anime's popularity

Most fans were delighted to learn that the Solo Leveling anime became the most-watched anime on Crunchyroll so far. However, they weren't surprised as the series had already become the most famous web novel and manhwa. Meanwhile, other fans were disappointed that, despite the series' popularity, the producers hadn't confirmed the production of its third season.

"From the most popular Web Novel, to the Most popular manhwa, and now the most popular anime Peak motion," one fan said.

"All this and no announcement for a season 3," another fan added.

"Just another dopamine hit. I mean, the story is okay. But really, the only thing carrying it is the action," another fan said.

"There's hundreds of anime better than solo levelling just shows that quality is deteriorating with time," other fan said.

On the other hand, some viewers did not think the anime deserved its accolades. According to them, the series' story was just okay, and the only thing carrying it was the action. Meanwhile, other fans believed there were hundreds of anime series better than the A-1 Pictures anime.

