Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 second sneak peek hints at Jura destroying Sasuke's katana

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the official Naruto franchise website released the second sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23. The teaser illustration hinted at the continuation of the Boruto vs. Jura fight. But amidst this, the manga is set to see Jura chip away at Sasuke's katana.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Jura arrive at the Land of the Wind. However, instead of focusing on retrieving Ryu and Matsuri's Thorn Soul Bulbs, Jura went after Boruto. During their battle, it seemed like Boruto was able to hold his own. Unfortunately, as revealed by the manga, the protagonist's Rasengan Uzuhiko did not work on the Human God Tree.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Ad

Trending

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 second sneak peek hints at Boruto's clash with Jura

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the second preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23. The chapter is set to be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump August special issue.

The manga's previous chapter mainly focused on Boruto's fight with Jura. After the Human God Tree arrived at the Land of the Wind, he went after Boruto. While he had to retrieve the Thorn Soul Bulbs of Ryu and Matsuri, Jura believed Boruto to be too dangerous and prioritized killing him.

Ad

Boruto and Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, the manga chapter saw the Human God Tree targeting Boruto. While the Otsutsuki managed to evade all of Jura's attacks using his Flying Raijin Jutsu, he was finally trapped by Jura's Wood Jutsu.

Ad

Amidst this, Jura caught hold of Boruto's katana, a prized possession he inherited from his Master, Sasuke Uchiha. Boruto was terrified of having his katana destroyed, so he escaped using his Rasengan Uzuhiko and attacked the Divine God Tree.

While Boruto was able to retrieve his master's katana, it was only then that he realized that his Rasengan Uzuhiko was ineffective on Jura, as he could nullify it.

Jura and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 (Image via Shueisha)

Following that, as per the second sneak peek preview of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 23, the manga will see Boruto and Jura resume their battle. During this battle, Jura is going to pounce on Boruto, clashing his claw against Boruto's katana. This move will chip away at the weapon.

Ad

As fans must know, Boruto held a lot of emotional value to the katana he inherited from his master. Therefore, seeing the katana get chipped is going to distract him. While Boruto is distracted by this development, Jura is going to use the opportunity to land a kick on his enemy.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More