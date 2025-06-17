Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025: All important panels, dates, and what to expect

The Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025 will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3 to July 6, 2025. Tens of thousands of fans, creators, and industry professionals will come together to enjoy a dynamic, four‑day experience. Each day will be packed with exciting content, including major announcements, world premiere exclusives, panels, interactive workshops, concerts (like the J­-Pop Sound Capsule), and events.

Whether you're diving into the Exhibit Hall, looking for autograph sessions, navigating artist alley, or cheering up for cosplayers at the Masquerade, this year's Anime Expo has something for every fan of anime and Japanese pop culture. Here is the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025 guide, which will help you with all the important dates, panels, and many other things.

Anime Expo 2025: Day 1 will feature Chainsaw Man, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and many more

On Day 1 of Anime Expo 2025, the atmosphere will be electric as fans start the day with a welcome ceremony, alongside an educational and respectful keynote, "Anime Goes to College," emphasizing Anime Expo 2025's commitment to entertainment and education.

Attendees can anticipate some huge news from the industry, including Crunchyroll announcing their world premieres of several titles, including their webcomic adaptation Let’s Play and the fourth season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, and previews of their summer titles, including Clevatess, and returning series such as Solo Camping for Two. These likely will be the highlights of the day, showcasing well-known creators and voice actors, affording fans exclusive previews of the hottest anime coming this year.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc Movie (Image via MAPPA)

Fueling the excitement, WEBTOON officially arrives on the show floor for the first time ever with their first-ever booth, which offers not just signature items and engage-and-play activities but also a panel series discussing the convergence of webcomics and anime storytelling. Highlights are a session on writing effective battle scenes and a chance to meet Tower of God creator SIU for the first time in the U.S.—an event that is likely to generate passionate interest among webtoon fans.

With all this hustle, Industry and Community Panels will be running as well, providing insider information on the production of animation, creative writing, voice acting, and the more common trend now of adapting webcomics into animated series, especially after Solo Leveling. These panels will provide depth and perspective, making the Anime Expo 2025 more than entertainment—as it's a place for creative interchange and discovery.

Expand Tweet

At Cosmic there are many immersive spaces in time with the convention: the Exhibit Hall with rarities for sale, the Artist Alley with newcomers to the scene presenting original artwork, a cosplay culture that is thriving with unofficial meet-ups, and sites or decompressions associated with seated craft workshops throughout the communal spaces, culminating in the culmination of the ideas of creativity.

By Anime Expo 2025 evening, ticketed activities will kick into high gear with the Masquerade crafting judge meet-up and the initial autograph sessions at celebrity booths. Experts from franchise giants will start engaging directly with fans. Meanwhile, outdoor stages and fans' gathering areas will buzz with live acts, mini-concert moments, DJ sessions, and spontaneous cosplay exhibitions that add to the community feel.

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

More than twenty thousand participants will scatter over programming rooms while waiting to get into spectacle panels like Crunchyroll or WEBTOON at Anime Expo 2025, while others will be in a hands-on workshop, like prop making, Japanese folk arts, building models, etc. With international industry leaders—Crunchyroll, WEBTOON, Japanese Producers, indigenous creators, etc.—as the prep kick-off, Day 1 is considered an exploratory day.

Complete anime schedule for Day 1 of Anime Expo 2025

Here is the full schedule for the first day of the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025, which will take place on July 3, 2025:

Name Panel Room Start Time End Time Welcome Ceremony Main Events (Peacock Theater) 10:00 AM 10:50 AM Crunchyroll Morning Premieres JW Platinum 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Voice Acting for Japanese Anime 406AB 11:30 AM 12:20 PM Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX Special Event Main Events (Peacock Theater) 11:30 AM 02:30 PM Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota Premiere 404AB 12:00 PM 01:20 PM Onmyo Kaiten Re:Birth Verse will premiere two special episodes JW Platinum 12:30 PM 01:30 PM Sports Anime Festival!!! 403AB 02:00 PM 02:50 PM Clevatess special premiere of an episode JW Platinum 02:00 PM 03:00 PM My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999! & I WANNA BE YOUR GIRL - Special manga panels of both series 404AB 02:45 PM 03:35 PM The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 will feature Kaito Ishikawa and Ten Kimura JW Platinum 03:30 PM 04:30 PM The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing - Special Screening of the movie JW Diamond 03:45 PM 06:15 PM Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will have a special MAPPA Panel featuring Manabu Otsuka (President) and Hiroya Hasegawa (Voice President) Petree Hall 04:00 PM 04:50 PM Gachiakuta Panel will introduce Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou 403AB 04:15 PM 05:05 PM Solo Camping for Two - Special Premiere JW Platinum 05:00 PM 06:00 PM The Ghost In The Shell and Science SARU 408AB 05:15 PM 06:05 PM Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle & The Movie: Taboo Night Xxxx (Special Premiere) 403AB 05:45 PM 07:45 PM A Star Brighter Than the Sun 411 07:00 PM 07:50 PM CloverWorks Industry Panel (U.S. premiere of Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, along with The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity) JW Diamond 07:30 PM 08:50 PM Crunchyroll Evening Premieres (US premiere of To Your Eternity Season 3, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4, and Night of the Living Cat) JW Platinum 08:00 PM 10:00 PM

Anime Expo 2025: Day 2 will feature the latest information from Demon Slayer, Bleach, and many more

Gachiakuta

Day 2 of Anime Expo 2025 is another exciting day showcasing the variety of global anime culture to include a mix of new premieres, nostalgic memories, and innovative storytelling. The convention picks up with the most anticipated panels of the year. Kicking off is the premiere episode of Gachiakuta, with an exclusive Q&A featuring manga creator Kei Urana, illustrator Hideyoshi Andou, and producer Naoki Amano from Studio Bones.

Attendees will be quickly engaged and immersed in the world of trashpunk rebellion at a special screening of the first two episodes, which promise to set the standard for one of the hottest new titles in production.

Demon Slayer

Anime Expo 2025 will have a special panel for Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer takes center stage with a presentation of its iconic music and live performance. It will also feature Tanjiro's voice actor, Natsuki Hanae. The event not only honors the emotional resonance of the show but also its cultural significance. Music, memory, and animation combine to bring back the magic of the show.

Frieren

Frieren (Image via Madhouse)

One of the sweetest moments of the day comes with Frieren. Chiaki Kobayashi (starring voice of Stark), joined by producer Yuichiro Fukushi and composer Evan Call, will speak about the creation of this fan-favorite series.

They will discuss the story, mortality themes, and what's coming next for the journey beyond the finale. For most, this will be the only chance to directly hear the emotional significance of the project conveyed by its key team.

WITCH WATCH

Fans of magical comedy will love the WITCH WATCH panel with the English dub cast of Lilypichu, Stephen Fu, and Caleb Yen, as well as director Hiroshi Ikehata. This behind-the-scenes exploration of the season's creative rom-com mashup will include lighthearted humor mixed with an exploration of the creative decisions that went into the adaptation, giving fans a glimpse into how magic and contemporary comedy mingle so well together.

Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle & Taboo Night XXXX

The fun continues with a double screening featuring a fusion of music, interactivity, and the cinematic style of film. The Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle and Taboo Night XXXX screenings give viewers a different way to experience the stories.

As Japan's first interactive anime film with the audience as active participants through the CtrlMovie app, this promises to offer some excitement, while the colorful, bold universe of UTA☆PRI returns with an episode from QUARTET NIGHT that should fulfill the long-term fan's appetite for this series.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

The preview of BLEACH: TYBW Part 4 is expected to be revealed at Anime Expo 2025 (Image via Pierrot)

The BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War panel is a rush of nostalgia with new material and familiar scenes. The interactive quizzes will create a more robust panel experience.

And for any fans that stay until the end, the last part of the series will have some special announcements that will reflect the dialogue and energy of legacy and anticipation. The atmosphere should be electric with the blend of the future and the past legacy.

Complete anime schedule for Day 2 of Anime Expo 2025

Here is the full schedule for Day 2 of the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025, which will take place on July 4, 2025:

Name Panel Room Start Time End Time Gachiakuta JW Platinum 10:00 AM 11:20 AM Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Main Events (Peacock Theater) 10:30 AM 12:00 PM BEYBLADE X 402AB 12:00 PM 12:50 PM Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon 10th Anniversary JW Diamond 12:00 PM 12:50 PM Frieren: Beyond the Journey Main Events (Peacock Theater) 12:30 PM 01:20 PM SANDA Anime Premiere JW Platinum 12:30 PM 01:50 PM WITCH WATCH JW Diamond 01:30 PM 02:20 PM Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Petree Hall 02:15 PM 03:05 PM Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle & The Movie: Taboo Night Xxxx Screening 403AB 02:30 PM 04:30 PM Bad Girl 511ABC 03:15 PM 04:05 PM A-1 Pictures 20th Anniversary JW Diamond 03:45 PM 05:05 PM The Last Blossom (HOUSENKA) 404AB 04:15 PM 05:05 PM BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War JW Platinum 04:45 PM 05:35 PM MFINDA 403AB 05:00 PM 05:50 PM The Apothecary Diaries Guest Panel JW Diamond 05:45 PM 06:35 PM JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Petree Hall 05:45 PM 06:35 PM The Summer Hikaru Died JW Platinum 07:00 PM 08:20 PM LEVIATHAN Petree Hall 07:15 PM 08:05 PM

MACROSS Night! 402AB 07:30 PM 10:30 PM The Dangers in My Heart JW Diamond 08:00 PM 08:50 PM New Panty & Stocking with GARTERBELT Main Events (Peacock Theater) 08:30 PM 09:50 PM

Anime Expo 2025: Day 3 will feature My Hero Academia, DanDaDan, One Punch Man season 3, and others

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Day 3 of Anime Expo 2025 gets to the heart of fan culture with exciting events that combine classics, new premieres, and surprise spin-offs of cult favorites. The day begins with an energetic celebration of My Hero Academia, in which voice actors Daiki Yamashita and Justin Briner sit down with a Shonen Jump editor to give fans an insider's glimpse behind the scenes of the highly anticipated final season.

Fans may look forward to emotional afterthoughts, production details, and even a message personally signed by the creator, Kohei Horikoshi. So the panel promises to be a highlight among supporters of the heroic epic.

One‑Punch Man Season 3

Then the fun continues with the announcement of One‑Punch Man Season 3, featuring Makoto Furukawa. The buzz is rampant—Bandai Namco and Expo organizers hint at new information, the possibility of a trailer release, and behind-the-scenes stories about Saitama's return. The show, celebrating its 10th anniversary, hopes to capture the comical and action-filled atmosphere that initially captured audiences' attention.

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2

Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2 adds a bit of genius and science as voice actors Yusuke Kobayashi and Kenji Nojima introduce the first episode from the Kingdom of Science. As the story heads towards an enormous mission to undo petrification all over the world, behind-the-scenes commentary will provide fans with a glimpse of how this brainiac follow-up keeps pushing the franchise.

Gintama

For Gintama fans, Day 3 delivers a world premiere of the spin-off Mr. Ginpachi’s Zany Class. This introduction includes exclusive footage and behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew, giving attendees a first look at this comedic side story. Alongside refreshments and giveaways, this panel is a joyous trip into the absurd world of Yorozuya characters in an unconventional classroom setting.

My Dress-Up Darling

My Dress-Up Darling introduces a shift in tone with an endearing live-dubbing session between Hina Suguta and Shoya Ishige. Welcoming Japanese voice talents Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo, the session will delve into their emotional experiences in delivering Shizuku and Marin, a mix of teenage romance and genuine world animation technique.

DanDaDan

DanDaDan (Image via Science SURU)

Next is the electrifying return of DanDaDan. The Science SARU-produced series returns to Anime Expo 2025 with director Fuga Yamashiro and voice cast Abby Trott, A.J. Beckles, and Aleks Le, prepping for season 2. The panel guarantees lively behind-the-scenes stories and insights on how the team still manages to keep humor, supernatural elements, and well-developed character arcs balanced.

Call of the Night

While the limelight tends to shine on major franchises, Day 3 picks up where it left off with stirring premieres. Call of the Night Season 2 begins its second season with a warmer tone and tempting supernatural romance; viewers delight in the first episode and a Q&A session with voice actors Sora Amamiya and Gen Sato. This is followed by an early peek into episode 2 ahead of its streaming premiere, adding another note of early insider access.

Ad

Here is the full schedule for Day 3 of the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025, which will take place on July 5, 2025:

Name Panel Room Start Time End Time My Hero Academia Main Events (Peacock Theater) 10:00 AM 11:20 AM A Wild Last Boss Appeared! 402AB 10:30 AM 11:50 AM Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube 403AB 10:30 AM 11:50 AM One-Punch Man Season 3 JW Diamond 12:00 PM 01:20 PM YAIBA: Samurai Legend 403AB 12:30 PM 01:20 PM Hypnosis Mic - Division Rap Battle & The Movie: Taboo Night Xxxx Screening The Novo 12:30 PM 02:30 PM Record of Ragnarok Season 3 408AB 01:00 PM 02:20 PM Fate/Grand Order’s 8th anniversary celebration! Petree Hall 01:30 PM 02:50 PM Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Cour 2 Main Events (Peacock Theater) 02:00 PM 02:50 PM Tougen Anki US Premiere JW Platinum 02:15 PM 03:35 PM GINTAMA – Mr. Ginpachi's Zany Class spin-off world premiere 408AB 03:30 PM 04:20 PM My Dress-Up Darling JW Platinum 04:15 PM 05:05 PM New Panty & Stocking with GARTERBELT 402AB 04:15 PM 05:05 PM DAN DA DAN Main Events (Peacock Theater) 04:30 PM 05:20 PM The Holy Grail of Eris 511ABC 05:15 PM 06:05 PM Call of the Night Season 2 US Premiere JW Platinum 05:45 PM 06:35 PM Detective Conan: The Black Iron Submarine US screening JW Diamond 06:00 PM 08:15 PM

Anime Expo 2025: Day 4 will feature Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen

Day 4 at Anime Expo 2025 serves as a spectacular send‑off, ending the event on some of the most loved, exciting new anime concepts, filled with adrenaline. It includes a Jujutsu Kaisen panel, where TOHO Animation will be presenting Japanese voice talents Junya Enoki and Megumi Ogata to celebrate the show and its impact on the world. Fans will enjoy the opportunity to further appreciate the story alongside the talents behind Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu—a proper sendoff to an anime phenomenon.

Ad

Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G.)

Then, Kaiju No. 8 stage appears with a Crunchyroll-hosted panel of major voices and creators generating buzz for season 2. Hype is building around exclusive announcements and behind-the-scenes looks at the titanic battles that turned the first season into a smash hit. The mood in the room will be charged as fans eagerly await new reveals in the world of kaiju from Kafka Hibino.

Toilet-bound Hanako‑kun

The tone becomes an eerie charm with the special anime premiere of Toilet-bound Hanako‑kun. Though the complete details are still a secret, the premiere will provide viewers with a hauntingly stunning return to the supernatural halls of Kamome Academy. It's an opportunity to see the new chapter of this haunted modern‑fantasy series before the world gets to see it.

Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant!

Welcome to the Outcast’s Restaurant! double its offering, by way of a special screening that transports a viewer right into its baffling combination of the metaphysical and food narrative. In the meantime, Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era provides a heartening cinematic experience. The viewer is enveloped in a high-intensity ride following Jungle Pocket's unbelievable chase for the Classic Triple Crown, stitched together with the superb racing and emotional range in the tradition of the series.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Later in the evening, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction presents old and new fans alike with a refined version of this character-based romantic comedy. The English dub provides new depth to the charismatic leads and the show's special balance between what is real and what is acting.

Complete anime schedule for Day 4 of Anime Expo 2025

Here is the full schedule for Day 4 of the Los Angeles Anime Expo 2025, which will take place on July 6, 2025:

Name Panel Room Start Time End Time Jujutsu Kaisen Special Event Main Events (Peacock Theater) 10:00 AM 10:50 AM Kaiju No. 8 Main Events (Peacock Theater) 12:00 PM 12:50 PM Toilet-bound Hanako-kun special anime premiere Petree Hall 12:00 PM 12:50 PM Welcome to the Outcast's Restaurant! Special screening 511ABC 12:45 PM 01:35 PM Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Beginning of a New Era special screening 403AB 01:45 PM 3:45 PM 2.5 Dimensional Seduction special dubbed screening 408AB 02:30 PM 03:20 PM

Final thoughts

Anime Expo 2025, taking place in Los Angeles, will be an exciting atmosphere with a four-day celebration of anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture with fans, creators, and industry leaders from around the globe. Day 1 will have a mix of announcements, including Crunchyroll's world premieres and WEBTOON's first-ever booth and panel series.

On Day 2, there will be exclusive previews like Gachiakuta, Demon Slayer, and Frieren. Day 3 will explore even deeper into the fan culture with My Hero Academia, One Punch Man, and DanDaDan, while Day 4 will finish strong with Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8, and even unique screenings.

