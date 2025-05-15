Call of the Night season 2 confirms July 2025 release with new visual

On Thursday, May 15, 2025, Call of the Night season 2 was confirmed to premiere on Friday, July 4, 2025, by the anime's official website, which also unveiled a brand-new visual, a new addition to the cast, and more broadcast details.

It goes without saying that Call of the Night season 2 is one of Summer 2025 anime season's most anticipated releases, especially due to the 3-year hiatus after the release of season 1.

The upcoming second season of Kotoyama's Call of the Night anime was previously confirmed to be produced by Lidenfilms, the animation studio which also produced the first season of the anime. Most of the previous cast and staff are also expected to be returning for the anime's second season.

Call of the Night season 2 unveils new visual along with a confirmed release date

As mentioned earlier, the official website of Kotoyama's Call of the Night anime series recently released a new visual for the anime's upcoming second season. It is set to premiere on July 4, 2025, as one of the Summer 2025 season's earliest releases.

Additionally, Maaya Uchida has been announced to join the cast of Call of the Night season 2. The renowned voice actor will be joining the show as Haru Nanakusa - a nurse who looks suspiciously similar to the show's main vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa.

Joining her is Rina Sato, who will be voicing Kiku Hoshimi - a mysterious and seductive woman who captures the heart of Ko Yamori's friend, Mahiru Seki. Tomoyuki Itamura (the director of season 1), Michiko Yokote, Tetsuya Miyanishi, and other prominent staff and cast members are expected to return for the anime's second season as well.

Call of the Night season 2 will kick off with an advanced screening of the first 3 episodes on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at United Cinemas Toyosu Screen 10. This event will feature special appearances by Gen Sato (the voice actor of Ko Yamori), and Sora Amamiya (the voice actor of Nazuna Nanakusa).

The anime's second season will premiere officially on July 4, 2025, in Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. From thereon, it will be airing weekly on Fridays at 11.30 pm JST, with distribution across multiple affiliated Japanese television networks. For international viewers, every episode of the upcoming season will be simulcast on HIDIVE.

For viewers who need to either catch up on the anime's first season or simply refresh their memory after a hiatus of almost 3 years - a rebroadcast of season 1 began on April 11, 2025, on Fuji TV, with further airings planned on other local networks like Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting and Kochi Sun Sun Broadcasting.

