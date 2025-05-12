Kakegurui creator Homura Kawamoto announces new manga

Homura Kawamoto, the renowned mangaka of the hit high-stakes gambling series Kakegurui, has recently announced a new manga project. This new manga series, titled Kenka Oji-san - Namo Naki Chunen, Tsuyo Sugiru (aka The Nameless Brawling Middle-Aged Man is Too Strong), debuted this Sunday on Kakao Japan's Piccoma digital service.

This new project of Kawamoto takes a sharp turn from the schoolyard psychodrama of his breakout hit. In fact, it is an action manga about an unlikely middle-aged fighter, who seems like an ordinary man at first glance, but instead turned out to be a former MMA fighter who found his way back in the ring for the sake of his daughter.

Exploring the new action manga by Kakegurui creator Homura Kawamoto

As mentioned earlier, the new action manga by Homura Kawamoto, the renowned mangaka of the hit series Kakegurui, is titled The Nameless Brawling Middle-Aged Man is Too Strong (originally titled Kenka Oji-san - Namo Naki Chunen, Tsuyo Sugiru).

The story centers around Fuyuo Shigaraki, a typical everyday man who most people would normally overlook. Shigaraki is divorced, financially struggling, and seemingly past his prime. However, he is burdened with a desperate mission - to raise three million yen for his daughter.

When faced with a situation like this, most people usually turn to taking loans or working tirelessly at a dead-end job. However, fate dealt Shigaraki an unusual card in the form of a mysterious high school girl, who gave him the idea of making money through underground fighting.

It's at this point that the story takes an unexpected turn. It turns out that Shigaraki isn't just another desperate dad - he's a former MMA fighter with a buried past, who once even went toe-to-toe with the reigning world champion and managed to walk away with a draw.

With his fighting instinct reawakening after entering the ring he once abandoned, Shigaraki strives to pave his path forward by relying on his fists once again. And that's the overall premise of Homura Kawamoto's new action manga.

The plot of this new manga vastly deviates from that of Kawamoto's magnum opus. Although the premise isn't exactly one of a kind, the series still has the potential to make a name for itself. After all, Kawamoto's name alone might bring in a wave of loyal readers curious to check out the mangaka's latest work.

All that remains to be seen is whether this new manga can live up to the overwhelming success of Kakegurui and achieve the same cult following the latter series once achieved.

Regardless, a manga about a broken man rediscovering his strength in a society that tends to overlook and treat people like Fuyuo Shigaraki as an afterthought would undoubtedly make for a compelling and emotionally charged story.

