10 best manga to read if you like Gachiakuta

Gachiakuta, the dark fantasy shōnen manga by Kei Urana, has captured readers' imaginations with its unique dystopian setting, emotional stakes, striking visual style, and resonant themes. The series follows protagonist Rudo, an orphan exiled to a vast garbage dump called The Abyss after being falsely accused of murder.

There, he discovers strange powers and creatures formed from trash, using objects tied to emotional connections as weapons. The series stands out for its innovative power system based around emotional connections to objects, as well as its brutally realistic dystopia where the outcasts live amongst garbage.

Exploring themes like inequality and shifting values, it sets a gritty tone fans may seek in other manga ahead of its 2025 anime. The manga below feature gritty worlds, bold style, deep themes, and intense action like Gachiakuta. Fans of the upcoming anime will find plenty to enjoy in these manga titles as well.

10 must-read manga for fans of Gachiakuta

1. Dorohedoro

Dorohedoro by Q Hayashida (Image via Shogakukan)

Set in a bizarre, dilapidated cityscape, Dorohedoro also features a gritty protagonist cutting his way through a brutal world. Its unique magic system, weird monsters, and distinctive visual style give it an edge similar to Gachiakuta.

It follows amnesiac human protagonist Caiman as he hunts sorcerers to regain his human face and memories, assisted by his friend Nikaido. Ghoulish magic users have overrun the city of Hole, where Caiman lives, cursing humans into monstrous forms for fun.

Strange powers, intense fights, and clever world-building satisfy shōnen fans. With its urban wasteland setting and supernatural twists, Dorohedoro is a must-read for fans of dark fantasy manga. Its bold artwork and innovative fight scenes pair nicely with philosophical themes about identity, humanity, and morality.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen dominated best manga lists in 2020 for good reason – with vivid action, multifaceted characters, and inventive world-building, it hits many high notes that Gachiakuta strives for.

Protagonist Yuji Itadori is a high school student who swallows a cursed finger, bestowing monstrous power. He joins a secret school training Jujutsu sorcerers to defeat deadly Curses plaguing humanity, struggling to balance his newly formidable strength with his kind spirit.

The manga's unique battle system stands out, with sorcerers unleashing wild attacks based on intricate rules and barriers. Yuji grapples internally while fighting outwardly, keeping stakes high. Readers praise the camaraderie between characters and the clever integration of Japanese lore into its magic.

3. Fire Punch

Fire Punch by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Image via Shueisha)

If Gachiakuta’s bleak dystopia appeals most, then Fire Punch is a must-read. Following cursed protagonist Agni as he navigates a frozen Earth ruined by supernatural ice powers, it builds an utterly merciless world where almost no hope remains.

Yet glimmers persist in Agni’s determination, fueled by his sister Luna's memory and final words. Like Gachiakuta’s Rudo, his drive comes from an emotional connection – his sister Luna's memory and final words keep him moving forward through unspeakable suffering towards justice.

Intense violence paired with reflections on loyalty, morality, and finding meaning in pain cement it as a gripping read. Stunning artwork and ruthless worldbuilding make Fire Punch a perfect companion to Gachiakuta's grit. Readers seeking emotionally devastating catharsis will find it here.

4. Blame!

Blame! by Tsutomu Nihei (Image via Kodansha)

For a setting as creative and dangerous as Gachiakuta’s Abyss, Tsutomu Nihei’s classic sci-fi manga Blame! delivers endless twists. It unfurls across The City, an exponentially sprawling labyrinth of metal and machinery. Danger lurks around every corner.

Protagonist Killy wanders this mechanical metropolis alone, seeking humans with the “net terminal gene” needed to stop The City’s perpetual, chaotic growth. Like Gachiakuta’s janitors, Killy faces constant battles to survive this wasteland. But threads of hope persist despite overwhelming odds.

With retro cyberpunk visuals and sparse dialogue, Blame! creates an utterly engrossing world. Its existential themes about humanity's drive to build, paired with kinetic action scenes, make it ideal for readers who crave genre-bending adventure.

5. Deadman Wonderland

Deadman Wonderland by Jinsei Kataoka & Kazuma Kondou (Image via Kadokawa)

Another fitting manga for Gachiakuta fans craving stylish dystopian brutality is Deadman Wonderland. Protagonist Ganta finds himself imprisoned for murder in Deadman Wonderland – a twisted, privately run prison that doubles as a macabre theme park for Tokyo’s citizens.

Forced to participate in lethal games and experiments for corrupt executives’ profit, Ganta discovers he wields a strange power called the “Branch of Sin.” He joins other Deadmen with blood-based attacks to seek escape and revenge against the mysterious Red Man who wiped out Ganta’s classroom.

Savage battles paired with critical commentary on society’s voyeuristic cruelty make Deadman Wonderland a gritty, rewarding read. Fans will especially appreciate its claustrophobic setting, striking artwork, and emotional stakes driving its characters forward.

6. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss by Akihito Tsukushi (Image via Takeshobo)

While less brutal on its surface, Made in Abyss rivals Gachiakuta for jaw-dropping worldbuilding. Its story follows Riko, a 12-year-old orphan girl who dives into the Abyss – a vast, otherworldly chasm filled with artifacts from a lost civilization and treacherous monsters.

To find her lost adventurer mother, she must descend deeper through alien biomes than ever before. Eerie mysteries, imaginative creatures, and alpine wilderness capture readers’ imaginations, while sinister societies hiding the Abyss’ secrets keep stakes high.

Though younger than Gachiakuta’s Rudo, Riko perseveres with similar tenacity, her bond with her mother fueling her journey through harrowing challenges. For fantasy fans, its rich world and emotional core make it a perfect match. Readers can discover striking adventures in both series’ unpredictable worlds.

7. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul by Sui Ishida (Image via Shueisha)

It brings horror to Tokyo’s streets through man-eating creatures blending into society: Ghouls. After a date with the alluring Rize nearly ends with her devouring him, protagonist Kaneki barely survives after receiving an emergency organ transplant from Rize, which transforms him into an artificial hybrid.

Forced to adopt Ghoul appetites to survive while hiding amongst humans, Kaneki struggles to cling to his compassion. Tokyo Ghoul excels at building an ecosystem of competing Ghoul factions in the shadows of Tokyo, vying for limited food supplies.

Every relationship carries sinister undertones in this psychological thriller as Kaneki evolves. With visceral battles, unpredictable creatures, and thematic explorations of morality, Tokyo Ghoul shares plenty with Gachiakuta.

8. Jagaaaaaan

Jagaaaaaan by Muneyuki Kaneshiro & Kensuke Nishida (Image via Shogakukan)

When protagonist Shintarou Jagasaki survives a deadly rain that melts people into amorphous flesh monsters, he finds himself able to transform his right hand into a powerful, gun-like weapon. Seeking a cure and uncovering the apocalypse’s mysteries, he reluctantly teams up with similarly afflicted individuals.

Jagaaaaaan balances brutal, imaginative fight scenes against philosophical reflections, keeping readers hooked. Protagonist Shinichi himself struggles with past trauma and anger even as he steps up as a hero.

Like Gachiakuta’s janitors battling abyssal trash creatures, no fight is easy for these individuals warped in unpredictable ways. Raw emotion drives Jagaaaaaan’s intense character drama and savage battles. Fans of Gachiakuta’s visceral style and complex characters will instantly feel at home here.

9. Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Image via Shueisha)

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man shares plenty of DNA with Gachiakuta—from a wrecked world, to vibrant graffiti-inspired visuals, to a fiercely tragic hero. Young protagonist Denji begins the story by hunting devils to repay his father’s debt to the yakuza, accompanied by his chainsaw-dog Pochita.

After Pochita sacrifices himself to save Denji, the teen inherits the devil’s powers—and chainsaws soon coat his body as he pivots from hunting devils to joining a shadowy organization to eliminate them. Denji battles inner demons as much as external ones, his quest shifting from survival to seeking purpose.

Dynamic artwork, hyperviolence, and a lonely boy’s quest for meaning make Chainsaw Man an ideal companion to Gachiakuta’s gritty style and emotional heft.

10. Pluto

Pluto by Naoki Urasawa (Image via Shogakukan)

For a seinen science fiction take on classic shōnen manga tropes, Pluto offers a fantastic read. Set in a future where humans and advanced AI robots coexist, it spins a moving mystery from beloved Astro Boy creator Osamu Tezuka’s works.

Top Europol robot detective Gesicht receives orders to investigate the murder of powerful robot Mont Blanc—threatening the uneasy peace between man and machine. What follows deconstructs humanity through potent manga storytelling, touching on sins of the past, ethics of creation, and what defines life’s meaning.

Gripping action and resonant themes of identity anchor this adaptation. With philosophical depth sure to appeal to Gachiakuta fans, Pluto reframes classic manga elements into an unforgettable journey.

Conclusion

Through brutal struggles for survival and justice in surreal worlds, the manga featured here deliver emotional highs, innovative fights, and philosophical twists sure to appeal to Gachiakuta fans. Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Ghoul, and Chainsaw Man capture modern shōnen energy with a dark edge.

Fire Punch and Blame! craft merciless, mind-bending expanses perfect for getting lost in. For resonant orphan tales, Made in Abyss is a must. Everyone can find their perfect next read among these fantastic series.

