10 best action manga of all time

Action manga have enthralled millions of devoted fans across the globe. This beloved genre features heroes tested by threats that push their skills and values to the limit. The most legendary action manga build tension and excitement through intricately plotted story arcs filled with character growth.

Their bombastic fight sequences pit combatants with unique abilities against one another in thrilling fashion. From pirate quests to supernatural duels, action manga immerses readers in thrilling worlds. Here are 10 pioneering and prominent action manga beloved by fans.

10 must-read action manga for manga fans

1. One Piece

Cover of One Piece by Eiichiro Oda (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

The action manga icon following the endless high seas quest to become King of the Pirates. As Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with new friends to pursue the mythical treasure One Piece, the story gradually expands into a sprawling fantasy epic.

Over 25+ years, creator Eiichiro Oda has built an unrivaled original manga mythos. One Piece stands tall through imaginative worldbuilding and bombastic fights enhanced by superpowers.

With over 1100 chapters down, the saga continues going strong as Luffy and his Straw Hat crew explore new islands and battle ever-more powerful tyrants. From as early as its Baratie arc, One Piece delivers signature large-scale battles integrating clever tactics with customized powers.

2. Naruto

Cover of Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

Naruto elevated the ninja action manga genre with a coming-of-age saga centered around outcast ninja Naruto Uzumaki’s path to becoming his village’s leader. As Naruto masters secret techniques and forms bonds with fellow ninjas, the story develops into a sprawling 700-chapter martial arts epic.

Creator Masashi Kishimoto innovated ninja lore by devising imaginative magic systems around chakra control and hand signs. Fights in Naruto captured reader imaginations through clever illusions, transformations, and cloning tactics.

Naruto himself perseveres through good-hearted tenacity while also developing immense power, earning reader investment. Now concluded, Naruto remains influential with its potent mix of character development and cleverly constructed battles.

3. Vinland Saga

Cover of Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura (Image via Kodansha and Kodansha USA)

This historical fiction seinen epic begins in 11th-century England during intense Danish invasions within the Viking Age, later shifting to Denmark, Iceland, and Vinland.

Initially following hot-headed young warrior Thorfinn growing from a vengeful mercenary into a more principled fighter over decades of conflict. Creator Makoto Yukimura weaves a grounded portrayal of violent medieval warfare. Battles highlight realistic tactics with historically inspired weapons and armor.

Over its run Vinland Saga has evolved into a philosophical rumination on the human cost and ethical burden of warfare for participants. This action manga grounds fantastical combat tropes with somber insight into war's debilitating effects on societies and individuals over generations.

4. Demon Slayer

Cover of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

In Taisho-era Japan, kind-hearted teenager Tanjiro Kamado’s life is changed forever after his family is attacked by ravenous, flesh-eating demons. With the exception of his sister Nezuko, who is turned into a demon but surprisingly retains her humanity.

To turn her human again and vanquish the lurking demon threats, Tanjiro joins the elite Demon Slayer Corps. It merges martial arts action with occult horror themes from traditional Japanese myths. The Corps tap into an iconic battle trope of stylish warriors tapping into awakened powers to challenge escalating threats.

Tanjiro endears through compassion while the story explores relevant themes of familial bonds transcending tragedy. Propelled by well-produced anime and movie adaptations, Demon Slayer has quickly become an action manga juggernaut.

5. Berserk

Cover of Berserk by Kentaro Miura (Image via Hakusensha and Dark Horse Comics)

Berserk follows the dark and brutal journey of Guts, a lone swordsman in a medieval horror world filled with demons, tragedy, and violence.

The beautifully detailed art pulls no punches in depicting the adult nature of the story. Berserk builds an immersive fantasy world while keeping readers on the edge of their seats with intense action. The non-stop battles, betrayal, and struggle for survival in this manga are unmatched.

Over 370 chapters in, this popular action manga remains a monumental achievement in manga storytelling.

6. Attack on Titan

Cover of Attack on Titan by Hajime Isayama (Image via Kodansha and Kodansha USA)

Attack on Titan presents a post-apocalyptic world where humans hide from gigantic humanoid “Titans” behind enormous walls.

The last remnants of humanity live in constant fear of the Titans breaking through and wreaking havoc. After a breach in Wall Maria, the story follows Eren and others joining the military to fight back.

Attack on Titan keeps upping the ante scene after scene with new Titan threats and explosive, high-flying battles. With its imaginative world, stakes that keep escalating, and top-notch action storytelling, Attack on Titan is a contemporary action classic.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist

Cover of Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa (Image via Square Enix and VIZ Media)

Fullmetal Alchemist offers all the thrills of an action series along with an emotionally charged story.

Set in a vivid steampunk fantasy world, it follows gifted young alchemists Edward and Alphonse Elric. After attempting dangerous forbidden magic, the two search for the mythical Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies.

In their dangerous quest, they confront violent enemies and dark conspiracies with intelligence and teamwork. With a clever blend of magic and science, Fullmetal Alchemist delivers clever and captivating battles. Both its manga storyline and anime adaptation have proven hugely popular.

8. Dragon Ball Z

Cover of Dragon Ball by Akira Toriyama (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

This quintessential martial arts manga follows Goku and his allies defending the earth from increasingly more menacing villains.

While building upon classic Chinese and Japanese legends, Dragon Ball redefined modern shonen manga in the 90s. This action manga pioneered heightened long-form battles where characters undergo intense training to achieve new heights of strength.

The dynamic fights incorporate energy attacks, advanced techniques, and transformations. Ongoing series like One Piece owe a debt to Dragon Ball’s winning formula that turned “powering up” into an art.

9. Bleach

Cover of Bleach by Tite Kubo (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

As one of the “Big 3” manga juggernauts (alongside Naruto and One Piece), Bleach centers around high schooler Ichigo Kurosaki.

He inherits the powers of a Soul Reaper and must guide departed souls while battling monstrous lost souls called Hollows. This action manga stands out for its reimagination of the afterlife with compelling Soul Reaper lore.

The action rises with Ichigo unlocking more of his latent abilities, gradually graduating to bigger swords and stronger forms. Complemented by a popular anime adaptation, Bleach delivered bombastic, supernatural battles throughout its run.

10. Tokyo Ghoul

Cover of Tokyo Ghoul by Sui Ishida (Image via Shueisha and VIZ Media)

Tokyo Ghoul presents an alternate reality where Ghouls, vampire-like creatures, secretly feed on humans for survival. The story follows Ken Kaneki, who transforms into an unlikely half-human, half-Ghoul hybrid.

While a dark horror series at its roots, Tokyo Ghoul also features riveting close-quarters duels between Ghoul Investigators and Ghouls unleashing their aberrant powers. As Kaneki embraces new comrades and identities, the bloodbath only intensifies.

Tokyo Ghoul builds an unpredictable, unsettling world that leaves you on edge with its graphic fights.

Conclusion

From high-octane martial arts to thought-provoking looks at societies entangled in violence, acclaimed action manga has ceaselessly broken new ground in visual storytelling and influenced global fandom.

These titles remind us that combat sequences can elevate stories by serving as crucibles revealing the true selves of their participants. As new action manga build upon their foundation with novel worlds and characters, this storytelling genre shall continue to showcase creative minds at their boldest and most unrestrained.

