Is the Tokyo Ghoul manga finished? Explained

The popular dark fantasy manga series Tokyo Ghoul concluded in 2018 after a successful 7-year run across two series. Written and illustrated by mangaka Sui Ishida, the series gained an international fanbase through its anime adaptations and an intricate fictional world.

At its core, Tokyo Ghoul explores the conflict between humans and ghouls—creatures that disguise themselves by day but hunt humans to survive. The protagonist, Ken Kaneki, begins as an ordinary college student before a date gone wrong transforms him into a half-ghoul hybrid.

Forced to become a fugitive, he struggles to reconcile his human side with his new monstrous hunger. Over its 14-volume original serialization, Tokyo Ghoul, and 16-volume sequel, Tokyo Ghoul:re, the manga takes readers on a tragic journey through blood, conspiracy, and moral questions on all sides.

Tokyo Ghoul's story and timeline

Tokyo Ghoul establishes ghouls as creatures secretly integrated into society, often portrayed as peaceful and sympathetic beings despite their violent biology. However, persecution from zealous ghoul investigators breeds extremism among this oppressed minority.

Ken Kaneki meets the reality of this war after his unprecedented transformation. As he masters new abilities, groups align him with more aggressive ghouls for protection, while officers of the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) hunt them relentlessly.

This cold war becomes personal as Kaneki forms bonds across both sides. He takes increasingly extreme measures to protect his kind, culminating in confronting the CCG's most brutal investigator—Arima Kishou. Their conflict leads to a tragic conclusion that marks the end of the original manga on a somber note.

The sequel Tokyo Ghoul:re introduces Sasaki Haise, an investigator with suppressed memories resulting from forced identity erasure by the CCG. The amnesiac protagonist gradually reconnects with Kaneki’s past while uncovering new hidden threats. All tragic roads lead back to Kaneki’s origins.

Ending—How does the story conclude?

The ending of the manga provides a definite conclusion to the overarching Tokyo Ghoul story. After numerous conflicts and deep personal losses, the story has a bittersweet ending.

The corrupt organizations manipulating events from behind the scenes for centuries are finally defeated—the interconnected structure of a group called V and the Washū Clan (a family of ghouls who secretly controlled the CCG and utilized V).

Kaneki becomes a symbolic "One-Eyed King" to lead the ghouls toward peace. In the final arc, he defeats Furuta Nimura, the series' ultimate antagonist and agent of V and the Washū. This ends V's nihilistic crusade against both ghouls and humans.

The CCG is reformed into a new group to promote ghoul-human coexistence, with ghouls gaining legal rights as sentient beings. The ending shows Kaneki married to Touka Kirishima, raising their half-ghoul daughter, Ichika. Despite the residual trauma from past torture, Kaneki has finally formed a peaceful family.

The epilogue shows hope for understanding between humans and ghouls moving forward after exploring difficult but thought-provoking themes over its 30-volume run.

Were any plot points left unresolved, and how was it received?

Expand Tweet

No major plot lines were left unaddressed by the end of the manga, though a few details remained open to interpretation. All the prominent villains and threats tied to Kaneki's tragic backstory were wrapped up. Any remaining ghouls appear to wish to assimilate into regular human society peacefully.

The personal fates of some characters are shown—for instance, Nishiki Nishio and his girlfriend Kimi are depicted as continuing their lives together. Since no imminent threats remain, their futures appear hopeful. Kaneki’s new family symbolizes the possibility of understanding between the two races.

The intention was to finish the complex storyline while allowing the reader's imagination to fill in the futures of secondary characters beyond the epilogue.

Moreover, Tokyo Ghoul received widespread critical acclaim, especially for its psychological depth in exploring its violent themes. The manga sold over 37 million copies globally during its original run, with later figures estimating it surpassed 47 million.

The anime adaptations drew attention to the franchise, further spotlighting the source material's strengths, such as its morally ambiguous characters and intriguing ghoul biology. Later seasons, especially √A and :re, drew mixed reviews for rushed pacing and straying from the manga.

Overall, the manga was deemed an impactful, thought-provoking epic that stuck its landing. Its approach to issues like societal prejudice and the ethics of non-human entities eating humans left a lasting impression.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

In summary, the 30-volume Tokyo Ghoul manga and its sequels finished their intended run in 2018. Reviews indicate the series wrapped up its story arcs in emotionally satisfying ways, staying true to its dark tones. Open-ended elements mainly related to side characters rather than the main plot threads.

Readers seeking narrative closure by the final chapter were likely pleased. The ending also set up hope for peace between humans and ghouls in this complex fictional universe. Ultimately, the manga is remembered for its intricate character writing and symbolic themes that will continue to inspire new fans.

