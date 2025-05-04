10 best influential anime that you should watch

Influential anime has enraptured audiences globally with its dramatic storylines, multifaceted characters, and fantastical animation style originating from Japan. Over the decades, several landmark anime series have left an indelible impact on entertainment media and pop culture worldwide.

Their boundary-pushing vision and crossover mass appeal paved the way for anime to become a mainstream phenomenon beyond its initial niche status. As anime permeates global consciousness, these influential anime deserve recognition for shaping the medium's style and themes.

Some became cultural sensations introducing new animation techniques, while others told unforgettable stories highlighting complex social issues. Their innovations shaped animation and influenced live-action films for generations. Let's explore 10 influential anime that left behind an illustrious legacy.

Astro Boy, One Piece, and 8 must-watch influential anime

1) Astro Boy

Astro Boy (Image via Mushi Production)

Created by the "Godfather of Manga" Osamu Tezuka, Astro Boy establishes itself as a monumental anime, helping to popularize the medium across Japan and overseas. Its 1963 debut marked a key shift, introducing anime with deeper themes and richer aesthetics than Western cartoons.

It chronicles the journey of a powerful young robot named Astro Boy, who strives to reconcile his emerging humanity while possessing incredible strength. Tezuka-san's groundbreaking melding of lighter and heavier tones through Astro's sci-fi heroism and identity struggles resonated widely post-World War II.

The influential anime utilized limited animation techniques typical of the time, yet captivated audiences with its emotional depth and ethical themes. With its commentary on science, this anime set the foundations for character depth and meaningful storytelling in later manga and anime.

2) Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam (Image via Sunrise)

This influential anime franchise earns credit for revolutionizing the mecha genre, focusing on piloted giant robots. When creator Yoshiyuki Tomino's original Gundam series first aired in 1979, it stood apart from contemporary anime with its meticulous science fiction worldbuilding and sprawling space warfare.

Unlike episodic monster-of-the-week adventures prevalent in mecha anime then, Tomino emphasized heavy political drama through morally complex protagonists. Thoughtful commentary about authoritarianism and futility of war resonated strongly with maturing audiences.

Its iconic Gundam robot design introduced a tailored, more utilitarian aesthetic, departing from super robot tropes. With its intricate fictional universe spanning numerous serialized TV adaptations, films and OVAs beyond the initial series, Gundam retains mainstream popularity internationally more than 46 years later.

3) Akira

Akira (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

The 1988 Japanese animated sci-fi film Akira is regarded as a landmark in global anime fandom. Set in a dystopian city filled with violence, corruption and political turmoil, Akira's stunning visuals and thought-provoking ideas left many viewers outside Japan in complete awe.

Its production values were remarkably high for the anime industry at that time. Akira is considered a technical masterpiece for its incredibly fluid and detailed animation, rivaling Disney films of that decade.

With many fans considering Akira an absolute essential classic, this influential cyberpunk anime film paved the way for anime gaining more prominence and acclaim worldwide. Its legacy continues to be felt across all kinds of animation and pop culture media, exploring mature sociopolitical themes.

4) Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

The popular influential anime Dragon Ball franchise began as a whimsical adventure manga in 1984, focusing on Goku, a boy with a monkey tail who would later be revealed as an alien Saiyan. But its anime adaptation is considered to have hit its peak mix of action, drama, and humor with Dragon Ball Z.

Premiering in 1989, Dragon Ball Z ratcheted up its prequel's formula to epic proportions. With amped-up martial arts, spectacularly animated fight sequences and captivating long-form story arcs, a generation of viewers got hooked to the alien battles and comic moments caricaturing masculinity.

Its boundary-pushing animation quality and simple yet impactful storytelling spanning memorable sagas like the Frieza arc resonated hugely across demographics. Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's work remains beloved worldwide, influencing major shonen action series for decades after.

5) Sailor Moon

Sailor Moon (Image via Toei Animation)

Magical girl anime gained global appeal through this hugely influential anime series about a group of middle school girls tapping into planetary magic powers to save the world. Sailor Moon stood out for its bold, empowered take on femininity through characters like Usagi and her squad.

Their sincere friendship and loyalty towards each other resonated across female viewers. And the show notably introduced queer romantic relationships in later seasons through characters like Sailors Uranus and Neptune.

Its fantastical appeal, spanning reincarnations, mythology, and aliens, captivated young viewers globally on TV and home video. By defying genres, Sailor Moon left a mark through its progressive women characters, emotional storytelling and distinctive aesthetics amplified by the manga art.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

This profoundly influential anime series revolutionized sci-fi and animation with its psychological depth and avant-garde approach. Premiering in 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion explores emotional trauma through the metaphor of young teens combating surreal alien invaders using biomechanical mecha units.

Creator Hideaki Anno's inventive yet controversial ending represented a major paradigm shift for commercial anime's storytelling, focusing on the inner worlds of complex characters instead of only external events. Evangelion also made anime tropes like the tsundere character archetype wildly popular.

Its visually eclectic style combining Christianity and Kabbalah mysticism imagery with Japanese animation continues to inspire acclaimed directors. The show's themes about self-acceptance and overcoming internal demons resonate strongly with diverse, emotionally complex youth audiences across generations.

7) Pokémon

Pokémon (Image via OLM)

The evergreen children's multimedia franchise Pokémon has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in anime and geek culture becoming embedded into the mainstream since its 1997 animated series debut. Ash Ketchum and beloved creatures like Pikachu captured hearts globally across animation and video games.

This influential anime stood out for retaining warmth and humor in its storytelling spanning over decades with several distinct animated shows. Nostalgic fans who grew up watching Ash try to become a Pokémon master now enjoy the series with younger generations.

With its positive themes about friendship, ethical competition and identifying with quirky Pokémon personalities having distinct strengths, the franchise left a family-friendly impact on pop culture. And it continues to inspire merchandising and movie adaptations frequently reprising its feel-good appeal.

8) One Piece

One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

This action-packed influential anime based on Eiichiro Oda's long-running manga emerged as a significant influence on 2010s shonen fandom worldwide. Debuting as an anime in 1999, One Piece chronicles the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his swashbuckling Straw Hat Pirates crewmates.

Fans passionately laud Luffy as cementing One Piece's reputation for memorable characters and affecting story arcs spanning friendship and overthrowing tyranny. Oda's fantastical worldbuilding spanning mystical Devil Fruits giving superpowers and bizarre islands captivates readers weekly.

One Piece has moved from being Japan's biggest manga globally to an acclaimed anime now well past 1,000 episodes with immense mainstream popularity overseas. Its uplifting spirit continues to inspire its creator and fans through moments of freedom, loyalty, and vulnerability.

9) Naruto

Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Alongside One Piece, this ninja action anime phenomenon dramatically propelled the global craze for shonen anime in the online streaming era. Based on Masashi Kishimoto's manga, Naruto premiered in 2002 revolving around young orphaned ninja Naruto Uzumaki wishing to become the leader of his village.

With its coming-of-age themes and emotional moments focused on bonds of community and overcoming rejection through perseverance, Naruto resonated strongly with youthful viewers. Naruto, as an endearing, mischievous underdog protagonist undercut by inner vulnerability, left a notable impression.

Its legacy now enriches popular culture through memes and even anime-inspired choreography and costumes incorporated into Fortnite and sports. Several fans who grew up with the show fondly share Naruto nostalgia viewing spinoffs like Boruto depicting Naruto as a father.

10) Your Name

Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

This standalone coming-of-age influential anime film directed by Makoto Shinkai has etched its place as a modern anime icon in the mid-2010s. Your Name's high school body-swap premise between rural Taki and Tokyoite Mitsuha leads to unpredictable, fantastical complications.

Deftly balancing humor and emotional drama against a supernatural romance backdrop, this influential anime enchanted global audiences in 2016. Enthusiastic viewers celebrated its stunning animation capturing character intimacy and Japan's diverse landscape.

The movie became a critical breakthrough for director Shinkai establishing his reputation alongside acclaimed directors like Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata with its cross-demographic appeal. It's a universal story connecting separated soulmates that continues inspiring fan art and calls for crossover adaptations.

Conclusion

These 10 influential anime classics each broke major ground for animated storytelling and popular culture influence in their own way, spanning decades. Their legacy encompasses evocative animation, unforgettable characters and imaginative worlds building outside genre limits.

Many newer acclaimed and mainstream anime hits continue to build upon foundations established by the visual flair of Akira, the emotional resonance of Evangelion, or the youthful spirit embodied by the likes of Naruto and Pokémon.

The medium's transformative cultural impact internationally owes much to these visionary works transcending notions of kids' cartoons.

