Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga set to end with volume 22

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the official X account for Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga tweeted to confirm that the series will end with volume 22. The announcement came along with the information on the manga's 20th volume, which is slated to be released on June 20.

Written and illustrated by Marcey Naito, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister manga was launched as a one-shot on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in December 2020. Eventually, it was serialized in the same magazine in April 2021. The series also has an adaptation under the production of Studio Drive.

Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga to end after four years

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the official X handle for Marcey Naito's Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga (@amagamisan_wm) revealed that the manga will end its serialization on Kodansha with 22 volumes. The information arrived along with details about a campaign, celebrating the release of the 20th volume on June 17, 2025.

According to the overall announcement, fans can win three QUO prepaid cards. The official X post has also shared details on how fans can enter the contest. The staff intends to extend the campaign until the release of the manga's final volume. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.

Notably, Marcey Naito's manga has published 184 chapters so far, with the 185th chapter slated to be released today (June 17, 2025) on Kodansha. Interested readers can access the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the manga creator hasn't specified the exact number of chapters that the Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga will release. The upcoming volume includes chapters 168-176. Therefore, the manga's serialization will end soon, considering every volume covers about 8-9 chapters.

Meanwhile, the popularity of the manga increased following its anime adaptation, which premiered on October 2, 2024, on TV Tokyo and its six affiliated networks. The second half of the anime aired in January 2025 on the same channels. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

A brief synopsis of Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga

The three Amagami sisters, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Marcey Naito's rom-com manga series centers on Uryu Kamihate, who wants to start afresh and matriculate into a medical school. To that end, he arrives at his new foster home, a beautiful shrine. Uryu thinks it's the perfect place for him to study in quiet.

However, his peaceful life is disrupted when he finds out that he has to live with three beautiful Amagami sisters. What's more, Uryu discovers that he is fated to marry one of the three sisters and take over the shrine's responsibilities.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More