Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga set to end with volume 22

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the official X account for Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga tweeted to confirm that the series will end with volume 22. The announcement came along with the information on the manga's 20th volume, which is slated to be released on June 20.
Written and illustrated by Marcey Naito, Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister manga was launched as a one-shot on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in December 2020. Eventually, it was serialized in the same magazine in April 2021. The series also has an adaptation under the production of Studio Drive.
According to the overall announcement, fans can win three QUO prepaid cards. The official X post has also shared details on how fans can enter the contest. The staff intends to extend the campaign until the release of the manga's final volume. Its release date hasn't been announced yet.
Notably, Marcey Naito's manga has published 184 chapters so far, with the 185th chapter slated to be released today (June 17, 2025) on Kodansha. Interested readers can access the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service.
Notably, the manga creator hasn't specified the exact number of chapters that the Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga will release. The upcoming volume includes chapters 168-176. Therefore, the manga's serialization will end soon, considering every volume covers about 8-9 chapters.
Meanwhile, the popularity of the manga increased following its anime adaptation, which premiered on October 2, 2024, on TV Tokyo and its six affiliated networks. The second half of the anime aired in January 2025 on the same channels. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.
A brief synopsis of Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister manga
Marcey Naito's rom-com manga series centers on Uryu Kamihate, who wants to start afresh and matriculate into a medical school. To that end, he arrives at his new foster home, a beautiful shrine. Uryu thinks it's the perfect place for him to study in quiet.
However, his peaceful life is disrupted when he finds out that he has to live with three beautiful Amagami sisters. What's more, Uryu discovers that he is fated to marry one of the three sisters and take over the shrine's responsibilities.
