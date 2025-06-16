My Hero Academia season 8 unveils first trailer ahead of October 2025 premiere

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official staff for My Hero Academia season 8, i.e., the final season, unveiled the first teaser promotional video. The series has been slated to be released in October 2025, i.e., in Fall 2025 on Saturdays at 5:30 pm JST. Crunchyroll will stream the final season worldwide as it airs in Japan.

Produced by Studio Bones, My Hero Academia season 8 serves as the final installment of the anime adaptation of Kohei Horikoshi's eponymous manga series. It's a sequel to the previous installment, which aired 21 episodes from May 2024 to October 2024. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump serialized the original manga from July 2014 to August 2024, and published 42 tankobon volumes.

My Hero Academia season 8 first trailer teases Armored All Might vs. All For One and Shigaraki vs. Deku

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Monday, June 16, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the series revealed the first teaser trailer for My Hero Academia season 8, coded as the Final Season. The trailer features scenes from the main story, including a captivating battle between All Might and All For One.

All Might, who has become Quirkless, fights against All For One wearing an Iron Suit. The teaser trailer also highlights All For One, who has regained the power from his prime. The PV teases Studio Bones' stunning animation, showing All Might's wide range of attacks in vivid colors.

Additionally, the My Hero Academia season 8 trailer depicts Deku, aka Izuku Midoriya, confronting Tomura Shigaraki on the other side of the battlefield. Shigaraki longs for the fall of the Symbol of Peace, and taunts Deku to go and save his idol.

Armored All Might, as seen in the PV (Image via Studio Bones)

The trailer also features newly recorded lines from Deku (voiced by Daiki Yamashita), where he says, "To weave together Will and Hope." Undoubtedly, the trailer focuses on the conclusion of the Final Battle.

According to the official website, My Hero Academia season 8 will air its episodes on Yumiri TV, Nippon TV, and the affiliated channels, every Saturday at 5:30 pm JST, starting in October 2025. An exact release date will be announced in the future.

Prior to that, TOHO Animation will host a special panel for the series at Anime Expo 2025 on July 5, 2025, from 10:00 am PDT to 11:20 am PDT at the Peacock Theatre in LA, the USA. The Japanese and English voice actors for Deku (Daiki Yamashita and Justin Briner, respectively) will appear at the panel with Weekly Shonen Jump's editor. A special message from Kohei Horikoshi will also be revealed at the event.

Deku, as seen in the PV (Image via Studio Bones)

Naomi Nakayama directs My Hero Academia season 8 at Studio Bones, with Kenji Nagasaki as the chief director. Yosuke Kuroda is in charge of the series' script supervision, while Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi are the character designers. Yuki Hayashi composes the series' music.

My Hero Academia season 8, aka the Final Season, will cover the remainder of the Final Act Saga, focusing on the Final War Arc. The upcoming installment will focus on All Might's fierce battle against All For One, and Izuku Midoriya's heroic actions against Tomura Shigaraki.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More