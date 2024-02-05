My Hero Academia: Why does Tomura Shigaraki scratch himself so much? Explained

In the world of My Hero Academia, there are many fascinating characters that enthrall audiences with their distinctive quirks and intriguing backstories. Tomura Shigaraki is one such character who plays a key antagonistic role in the story. Viewers of the popular anime may have observed that Tomura frequently scratches his skin, causing some to wonder about the reason behind this unusual behavior.
The story hints that the character's troubled past likely contributed to the development of this nervous tick. While the exact reasons for his compulsion are not yet made clear, it seems to be related to the traumatic experiences in his earlier life that still haunt him.
My Hero Academia: Tomura Shigaraki's habitual scratching and the link to his quirk
Chapter 239 of the My Hero Academia manga uncovers the reason behind Tomura Shigaraki's relentless scratching, which is revealed to be his traumatic upbringing. At first, dismissed as allergies, the itching is connected to his quirk, Decay, that induces an unwelcome secondary effect on his physique. The unsettling essence of his ability, mixed with emotional anguish, materializes as compulsive scratching.
Scratching himself provides Shigaraki with a way to deal with his emotional struggles, allowing him to briefly ignore his feelings and concentrate elsewhere. Causing himself physical suffering takes his mind off the consuming recollections that could overwhelm him. This behavior reveals the profound trauma of Shigaraki's past and the lengths he goes to in order to avoid its pain.
Shigaraki's childhood, plagued by disregard and mistreatment, left him with profound emotional wounds. By scratching himself, he may unconsciously search for respite or liberation from his inner anguish. This additionally mirrors his skewed perspective of reality and self-image.
Tomura Shigaraki and his role in My Hero Academia
Tenko Shimura, who goes by the villain name Tomura Shigaraki, leads the League of Villains as their chief antagonist in the series. His unique Quirk ability, called Decay, lets him break down anything making contact with all five fingers on his left hand.
Shigaraki's story in My Hero Academia is tragic as he became the face of evil through experiences of being overlooked and hurt. With his quirk, Decay, he heads the villain group opposing the heroes after facing pain and loneliness as a child, known then as Tenko.
His quirk accidentally led to the tragic demise of his family and fueled by rejection, Shigaraki intentionally killed his abusive father. Feeling rejected and disconnected, he harbored deep resentment, especially towards heroes.
All for One, recognizing Shigaraki's vulnerability, took him in, becoming his mentor and grooming him as a successor. The combination of Shigaraki's destructive quirk, traumatic past, and All for One's influence, molded him into a formidable antagonist driven by a profound hatred for the society that had rejected him.
Final thoughts
Tomura Shigaraki's constant scratching in My Hero Academia reflects his troubled past and the emotional weight he carries. This self-destructive habit aims to push down traumatic memories that plague him and helps him briefly forget his inner strife. Shigaraki's scratches symbolize the pain he deals with and his ways of navigating through each challenging day.