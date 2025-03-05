Kohei Horikoshi's latest My Hero Academia art is the "peak" fans deserved

On March 5, 2025, a key visual for Kohei Horikoshi's upcoming My Hero Academia exhibition was revealed. The visual depicted heroes going against the villains, similar to the narrative from the Final War Arc, in an aesthetically pleasing manner. The amazing art style of this key visual had the fandom in high spirits.

Fans praised the symbolism in the artwork, specifically due to the positioning of the male protagonist and Kurogiri. Additionally, the highlight of this visual, the face-off between All for One and Armored All Might, led fans to believe that Horikoshi might still be at the height of his creative powers.

My Hero Academia reveals key visual for the upcoming art exhibition

My Hero Academia's art exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Creative Museum Tokyo, Japan, from June 21 to August 31, 2025. This exhibition commemorates the manga's 10-year anniversary and will be open daily for fans to enjoy.

It will feature some anime-original footage, including storyboards from Studio Bones that were used to create the anime, as well as exhibits that recreate some of the series' most iconic scenes. The exhibition will also showcase original merchandise, including sketches from Kohei Horikoshi and the official key visual featuring the Final War Arc.

All for One versus Armoured All Might (Image via Bones)

The key visual showcased Kohei's masterclass as a manga artist as it captured the true sense of the ongoing war in the anime. A major highlight of this visual was the face-off between All for One and Armored All Might, from where the anime's final season will begin. The author of My Hero Academia also shared his thoughts on the upcoming art exhibition and explained how his drawing style has evolved over the years.

Meanwhile, fans were in awe of the artistic beauty of the key visual and expressed their admiration online.

Reactions from fans

Fans were amazed by the beauty of this visual, and many said they would buy the exclusive merchandise available at the art exhibition. Furthermore, they appreciated the placement of Kurogiri at the center of the visual, which suggested his involvement in the upcoming events of the Final War.

"We will be buying merch," a fan said.

"I LOVE HOW KUROGIRI IS IN THE MIDDLE," another fan said.

One fan was even brought to tears by the positioning of Himiko Toga and Ochako Uraraka in the center of the visual, which might pay homage to their fight at the end of My Hero Academia season 7. While everyone admired the beauty of this visual, one fan pointed out how the arrangement of Hawks' feathers made Endeavor appear as if he had a ponytail.

"Toga and ochako in the middle im gonna cry," another one claimed.

"Very unfortunate position of hawks wings and endeavors head," another one said.

Final thoughts

Kohei Horikoshi may have already completed his magnum opus, but he is still one of the most talented manga artists in the Japanese manga industry. The praise he has received from other manga and comic authors demonstrates that he is highly respected for his art style and storytelling within the industry.

