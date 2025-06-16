One Piece chapter 1152 confirms the manga's remaining June 2025 release schedule

The spoilers of One Piece chapter 1152, scheduled for release on June 23, 2025, began surfacing and confirmed that the manga will not go on a break the following week. While this news remains unofficial, it has been reported by @pewpiece on X, who are known for their quick and accurate coverage of the series.

This is given further credibility since One Piece chapter 1152 is coming after a break week, and Oda’s usual schedule suggests that he typically does not take consecutive breaks. As a result, fans can look forward to one more chapter of One Piece in the month of June.

No break after One Piece chapter 1152 remains consistent with Oda’s schedule

While Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece took a detour in May 2025 by only releasing two chapters, it has seemingly gotten back on track with the June 2025 schedule. The mangaka is known to follow a three-on-one-off trend, where three continuous releases are followed by a week’s break.

This has helped him keep his health in check and ensure the series’ continued serialization over multiple decades. As mentioned, since the week leading up to One Piece chapter 1152 was a hiatus, most fans were already expecting there to be no break immediately after. Therefore, June 2025 will have a total of three One Piece chapters.

Additionally, unless there are any unforeseen circumstances after this, Oda will likely release two more chapters on a weekly basis in the first half of July as well. This comes as welcome news to fans of the series, given that both the live-action and the remake anime are facing delays.

One Piece has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 1997 and has been impressively continued with minimal long breaks. The series also received an anime adaptation by Toei Animation that has been airing since 1999.

The latest chapters of the manga have seen a drastic rise in stakes, as Elbaph is attacked by Imu and the God’s Knights. While Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Loki, and other accomplished fighters are yet to enter the battle, recent installments show them finally resolving to face the World Government’s forces and protect the giants.

Readers are eagerly anticipating the confrontation between Luffy’s Nika form and Imu, and Oda’s decision to go on break just before releasing an exciting set of chapters may have been a cleverly planned move.

