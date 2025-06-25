Clevatess episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

As per the anime’s official platforms, Clevatess episode 1 is set to premiere in Japan on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 8:30 PM JST. Also known as Clevatess: Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha, the anime adapts the popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūji Iwahara, which began serialization on Line Digital Frontier’s Line Manga service in August 2020.

Now, with its growing fanbase, the series is making its anime debut in the Summer 2025 season, produced by Studio Lay-duce. As the premiere approaches, here’s a full breakdown of everything fans need to know about release details and more.

Clevatess episode 1 release date, time, and countdown

A key visual from Clevatess (Image via Lay-duce)

As mentioned above, Clevatess episode 1, titled The King of Beasts, is scheduled to be released on 27 Japanese TV networks on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. For most international fans, the release time of the premiere will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on the same day.

The release timings for Clevatess episode 1 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 4:30 AM Central Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 6:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Wednesday, July 2 7:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, July 2 11:30 AM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, July 2 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, July 2 5:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, July 2 7:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, July 2 9:00 PM

Where to watch Clevatess episode 1?

Alicia from Clevatess (Image via Lay-duce)

Clevatess episode 1 is set to air across 27 television networks in Japan, beginning with AT-X on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 8:30 PM JST. It will follow with broadcasts on TOKYO MX at 11 PM JST and later on other stations, including Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, BS NTV, at varying dates and times.

This Summer 2025 anime will also be available for streaming online. The fastest streaming access will be on D Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, beginning Wednesday, July 2 at 10:00 PM JST. Other platforms like ABEMA, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video will add the series starting Monday, July 7, after 10:00 PM JST.

For international viewers, Clevatess will be available on Crunchyroll starting July 2, while Medialink’s Ani-One Asia YouTube channel will stream the series across various Asian regions.

A brief synopsis of Clevatess

Clevatess, full name Clevatess: The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero, is a dark fantasy action-themed Seinen series centered on Alicia, a young woman who aspired to become a hero since childhood. Chosen by the king as one of thirteen heroes tasked with defeating the Demon King Clevatess, Alicia joins the others on this quest, armed with a legendary sword.

However, the recklessness of these so-called saviors sparks an unprecedented catastrophe, threatening to annihilate all of humanity on the Edsea continent. In the wake of this disaster, the world's final hope unexpectedly rests in the hands of a baby, one entrusted to the Demon King himself.

What to expect in Clevatess episode 1? (speculative)

In Clevatess episode 1, which is going to be an hour-long special premiere, viewers will be introduced to the world of Edsea and the foundation of the story. According to Edsea’s ancient legends, only the bravest of the brave, chosen by King Haiden and granted legendary weapons, can hope to defeat the Four Great Demon Beast Kings who have long barred humans from reaching the far ends of the continent.

The premiere will open with Alicia, an aspiring hero, as she joins a group of chosen heroes selected by the king for a heroic quest. Their mission leads them to confront one of the Magical Beast Kings, Clevatess of the Moonlight.

Episode 1 will likely reveal how what begins as a noble mission quickly spirals into catastrophe, setting the stage for a calamity that could spell the end of humanity. Clevatess episode 1 will chart the opening of this doomed expedition and hint at the devastating consequences to come.

