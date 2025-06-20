The Demon King's Daughter is Too Kind!! anime confirmed for 2026 with PV and visual

On Friday, June 20, 2025, a new website was launched to announce the production of The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime. According to the announcement, the series is set to premiere in 2026. The website also revealed a teaser promotional video, a key visual, and details about the cast and staff.
Produced by EMT Squared, The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuya Sakamoto. Hakusensha's Manga Park has been serializing the manga since May 2019, collecting its chapters into five tankobon volumes.
According to the teaser promotional video released by the official staff on Friday, June 20, 2025, The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime will be broadcast in 2026. An exact release date has yet to be announced.
The trailer reveals how the once merciless Demon Lord, Ahriman, has halted his conquest due to his kind-hearted daughter, Doux. The teaser highlights Doux's gentle nature as she wants to become a Demon who helps everyone. Ahriman's close aide, Jahi, is also featured in the video, chasing after Doux in the forest.
According to the anime's website, Misaki Kuno joins the voice cast of The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime as Doux, the loving daughter of the Demon Lord Ahriman. Akio Otsuka lends his voice to Ahriman, the Demon Lord, who gives up on conquests to be a father.
Ayaka Ohashi plays Jahi, Ahriman's aide, who wants to teach Doux to be an evil demon. Moreover, Shigeru Chiba has been enlisted as the show's narrator.
Comments from the original author, the main cast, and staff members have arrived on the anime's official website. Regarding the anime adaptation, Yuya Sakamoto said:
"Thanks to the support of our readers...it has finally been decided that 'The Demon Lord's Daughter Is Too Kind!!' will be made into an anime~~~~~!!!! When I heard that it was going to be made into an anime, I was so happy that I felt like a dream...I was so emotional that I even dreamed, 'It was all a dream.' I can't wait for the time when everyone can see Dou and the others come to life in the anime."
Masahiko Ota directs the fantasy anime at EMT Squared, with Takeshi Aoshima in charge of the series scripts. Yuki Nakano, known for A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring, is listed as the character designer, while Yasuhiro Misawa is the music composer.
A brief synopsis of The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime
Based on Yuya Sakamoto's original manga, The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! anime centers on Doux, the kind-hearted daughter of the Demon Lord, Ahriman, who gives up on his life of conquest to become a doting father.
While Ahriman's aide, Jahi, wants to teach Doux the ways of an evil demon, the demon girl's kindness melts the hearts of every monster, demon folk, and human. As such, the anime will explore Doux's kindness and innocence.
