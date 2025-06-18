Lord of the Mysteries confirms June 2025 release date, Crunchyroll streaming, and more

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the official staff for the Lord of the Mysteries donghua unveiled a new promotional video and visual, confirming the series' June 28, 2025, release date. The Chinese animation (donghua) will premiere on Crunchyroll, Tencent Video, Muse, WeTV, and other global streaming platforms with the first two episodes.

Produced by B.CMAY Pictures, the Lord of the Mysteries donghua serves as an adaptation of the Chinese webnovel series, written by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. The author launched the webnovel on Qidian. Previously, the staff hinted at the show's June 28, 2025, debut date with numerous references to the original novel. Now, the latest update has given more information besides the release date.

Lord of the Mysteries premieres with two episodes on June 28, 2025

Expand Tweet

Trending

On June 19, 2025, the official Weibo site, Facebook page, and the X (formerly Twitter) handle for Lord of the Mysteries donghua shared the main promotional video and a visual. According to the new update, the highly anticipated donghua will be released on Saturday, June 28, 2025, on multiple global platforms, including Tencent Video, Crunchyroll, Muse Communications, WeTV, and others.

The donghua will air at the same time as its worldwide release and be dubbed into multiple languages. However, the exact release time is yet to be disclosed. According to the staff, Lord of the Mysteries donghua will be available in Chinese, Japanese, English, French, Spanish, Korean, and German languages.

Moreover, as per Crunchyroll's latest Summer 2025 lineup, Lord of the Mysteries donghua will be digitally available in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Oceania, North Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. The series will debut with a 2-episode premiere, with a run-time of one hour (30 minutes per episode).

Expand Tweet

The latest trailer highlights Zhou Mingrui's transmigration as Klen Moretti and features stunning visuals. The promotional video vividly brings the written words of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving to life. The trailer ends with the revelation of the show's release date. Likewise, the visual confirms the donghua's worldwide release and streaming platforms where it will be available.

Notably, B.CMAY Pictures has already wrapped up the production for the series. According to the staff, the series has been slated for 13 episodes and 2 special episodes. Tencent, the company that funded the show, has also confirmed that the series will have at least five seasons.

Author Cuttlefish has already confirmed season 2, and discussions regarding the sequel's scripts with the producers have already begun. Moreover, fans would also like to know that the upcoming installment will cover the first volume of the webnovel.

What is Lord of the Mysteries all about?

The Fool, as seen in the donghua (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Based on the Chinese webnovel, the donghua follows Zhou Mingrui, who wakes up to a string of mysteries after transmigration as Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian era, filled with steampunk machinery, Divination, Artifacts, Hexes, and Tarot cards.

Zhou assumes Klein Moretti's persona and becomes the "Fool." In a familiar world, Zhou, now Klein, gets entangled with the orthodox and the unorthodox Churches, and developers the powers with Beyonder potions. The donghua will explore the legend of the Fool and his unlimited potential.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More