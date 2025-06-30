10 best anime to watch if you like Lord of the Mysteries

Lord of the Mysteries is a dark fantasy anime released in 2025, featuring a Victorian steampunk setting, supernatural elements, and mystery themes. In this anime, Zhou Mingrui, a modern man, finds his soul transferred into an alternate Victorian steampunk world filled with supernatural powers and occult mysticism.

Ad

Reborn in the body of Klein Moretti, he retains vague memories of both their lives and discovers that he has awakened as a "Beyonder" with magical abilities. Compelled to investigate Klein's suspicious death, Zhou navigates secret societies, ancient rituals, political plots, and cosmic horrors.

The story follows his adventures as he unravels occult puzzles, forges strategic alliances, and unlocks the extraordinary secrets of his mystical new destiny. The shows listed below feature rich animation, immersive worlds, and genres ranging from occult horror to detective noir, time travel, and gothic adventures.

Ad

Trending

10 must-watch anime for fans of Lord of the Mysteries

1) Bungou Stray Dogs

Bungou Stray Dogs (Image via Bones)

Bungou Stray Dogs is set in a modern-day Japanese city and features characters with supernatural detective powers based on famous literary figures. The Armed Detective Agency takes on unusual cases while confronting the secretive criminal organization Port Mafia.

Ad

With stylish supernatural action, mind games between rival factions, a mystery around a mystical book, and periodic dark humor, the anime has a vibe similar to Lord of the Mysteries. As conflicts arise between mafia organizations and special ability users, the truth slowly unravels against a picturesque Japanese setting.

Bungou Stray Dogs has five seasons with 61 episodes to binge, plus a movie. For fans of secret societies and stylish visuals, Bungou Stray Dogs is an easy recommendation.

Ad

2) 91 Days

91 Days (Image via Shuka)

91 Days is a short, impactful revenge story packed with mystery, intrigue, and layered drama. Set during the Prohibition era, Avilio returns to his hometown to infiltrate the Vanetti mafia family. His goal is to unravel the truth behind his family’s murder years earlier.

Ad

The anime has thematic similarities to Lord of the Mysteries with its historical setting, layered mystery, and themes of infiltration and deception. Stylish visuals, ever-present danger, and high stakes culminate in a gripping plot full of twists.

As a concise anime that can be finished over a weekend, 91 Days is rewarding for viewers who want a darker, more tragic spin on mafia thrillers with noir tones.

3) The Case Study of Vanitas

Ad

The Case Study of Vanitas (Image via Bones)

For a glorious Gothic adventure in a steampunk Paris setting, look no further than The Case Study of Vanitas. Vampires have integrated into French society, yet sinister events threaten the fragile stability between humans and vampires.

Ad

Noé, a vampire born under an ill omen, teams up with Dr. Vanitas, a human doctor who treats vampires using the legendary Book of Vanitas. Arcane rituals, Gothic mystery, secret societies of vampires, and supernatural lore fill this stylish anime.

The chemistry between the eccentric leads, Noé and Vanitas, pops from the screen in this adventure shrouded in approaching darkness. With 24 episodes featuring detailed lore around the Book of Vanitas, marks, and curses, The Case Study of Vanitas is an easy pick for Lord of the Mysteries fans.

Ad

4) D.Gray-man

D.Gray-man (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In an alternate 19th century, the Black Order fights against supernatural threats led by the Millennium Earl. Allen Walker joins their ranks as an exorcist wielding the power of Innocence. Alongside his allies, Allen stops akuma souls trapped in killing machines.

Ad

Echoing similarities to Lord of the Mysteries, D.Gray-man delves into a war between secret societies wielding arcane powers. Dark fantasy, detailed lore, occult symbols, and layered character backstories give this mature battle shonen a distinctive flavor.

With 116 episodes across its original series and the sequel D.Gray-man Hallow, D.Gray-man expands on its lore-rich world, filled with tragedy and camaraderie in style.

5) Death Note

Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

The iconic series Death Note features psychological battles between masterminds set against an occult horror backdrop. Student Light Yagami discovers a notebook with the supernatural ability to kill anyone whose name is written inside its pages.

Ad

Taking on the persona of Kira, Light swiftly begins to reform society by punishing criminals as a self-appointed God. In the ensuing battle of wits against mysterious detective L, Death Note explores the corrupting nature of power through occult means.

The intricate schemes and gambits on both sides, as the truth slowly unravels, make Death Note thrilling all the way to its bittersweet conclusion. As one of anime’s most impactful psychological thrillers rooted in occult themes, Death Note is an obvious choice for viewers who appreciate the mature storytelling in Lord of the Mysteries.

Ad

6) Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate (Image via White Fox)

Steins;Gate follows maverick scientist Rintaro Okabe, who accidentally discovers time travel through the Phone Microwave gadget. Things turn dangerous when shadowy organizations take an interest, and time travel experiments begin causing shifts in reality called Divergence.

Ad

The mystery unfolds, connecting real-world conspiracy theories—including the fictional organization SERN—and the mysteries of time travel itself. Starting slowly, Steins;Gate develops into a layered thriller with rewarding, well-crafted time travel mechanics that all tie together.

With mature themes exploring the implications of altering time and the threat of secret societies, Steins;Gate hits many of the same notes as Lord of the Mysteries in an intensely gratifying package.

Ad

7) Ergo Proxy

Ergo Proxy (Image via Manglobe)

In a post-apocalyptic domed city governed by artificial intelligence, investigator Re-l tracks down infected robots. During her inquiry, Re-l’s discoveries raise metaphysical questions about what constitutes a soul when pitted against powerful entities called Proxies.

Ad

Ergo Proxy thrives on blending sci-fi elements like digital worlds and bio-suits with a gothic aesthetic. Its eerie tone and bursts of psychological action amplify the intrigue as the world slowly expands beyond the dome’s walls.

For fans of Lord of the Mysteries who enjoy dystopian societies uncovering reality’s distortions through genetic experiments and technology gone awry, Ergo Proxy appeals with its cryptic, gripping narrative.

8) From the New World

Ad

From the New World (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Adapted from a novel series, From the New World depicts humanity rebuilding civilization after surviving mass psychic awakenings. With people wielding psychic powers ordinarily, this reconstructed world hides sinister secrets behind seemingly idyllic beginnings.

Ad

Spanning decades, From the New World echoes Lord of the Mysteries through episodic occult rituals and phenomena with lingering psychological implications. As characters age, the truth about their home and the altered evolution of humankind slowly rises to the surface.

From the New World is worth watching for audiences who prefer sci-fi elements mixed into their occult anime, with darker revelations about the costs of abilities taken for granted.

9) Boogiepop Phantom

Ad

Boogiepop Phantom (Image via Madhouse)

Boogiepop Phantom is a surreal mystery centered on an urban legend known as Boogiepop, who appears amid a series of bizarre events. As several characters experience gaps in their recollections, a string of strange events plagues the city in nonlinear order, all connected by this otherworldly being.

Ad

Surreal imagery, psychological tension, urban legends, and a foreboding synth-wave soundtrack accompany this hallucinatory entry in occult anime. Boogiepop Phantom delights in keeping its viewers as confused and intrigued as the characters themselves, with weird visuals and plots.

For Lord of the Mysteries fans who prefer an experimental style mixed with occult horror, Boogiepop Phantom offers distorted chronology and stunning imagery in spades.

10) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

In a cyberpunk future governed by the Sibyl System, which monitors psyches for criminal intent, Inspector Akane wrestles with the corruption seeping through the system’s cracks.

Ad

Partnered with latent criminal Kogami, Akane’s faith in Sibyl deteriorates following an encounter with cunning rival Shogo. Psycho-Pass thrives on the cat-and-mouse interplay between Akane, Shogo, and the deception surrounding the Sibyl System’s infallibility.

Themes of technology distorting reality, over-reliance on metrics for order, and atmospheric tone make Psycho-Pass a cyberpunk mystery well worth watching for Lord of the Mysteries fans.

Conclusion

Lord of the Mysteries promises to deliver a fresh anime steeped in dark fantasy, steampunk, gothic horror, and mystery this season.

Ad

For viewers searching for similar occult and mystery anime to enjoy in anticipation, the titles above capture several complementary genres—from psychological thriller and Victorian adventure to time travel and dystopian cyberpunk vibes.

Lord of the Mysteries resonates most strongly with mature viewers who seek stories anchored in dangerous supernatural forces and societal corruption, with layers of mystery waiting to be uncovered.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor I am an expert article writer and data analyst with two years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy watching a lot of anime, movies, and web series. Currently, my favorite anime is Naruto. Know More