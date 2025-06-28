Lord of the Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive

Lord of the Mysteries anime has garnered widespread buzz in the anime and donghua community as one of the eagerly anticipated titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Produced by B.CMAY Pictures, the series adapts the Chinese web novel series by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, which exhibits an enriching narrative. As such, many fans may want to know about the series' release schedule.

Ad

According to the official staff, the Lord of the Mysteries anime will run for 13 episodes in a single cour. Furthermore, the series will stream two special episodes. The production of all 13 episodes has already been completed. Unless any major issue occurs, the titular series will follow the expected release schedule.

How many episodes will Lord of the Mysteries anime have?

Klein Moretti, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the author, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's official comments on WeChat, the Lord of the Mysteries anime will have a total of 13 episodes, excluding two special episodes in the Summer 2025 anime season. In other words, the Chinese animation series is scheduled for a one-cour run.

Ad

Trending

The series premieres on June 28, 2025, on Tencent Video and WeTV at 10 a.m. China Standard Time (7 PM PDT) with 2 episodes. The anime will also be streamed on Crunchyroll, albeit an hour later, at 8 PM PDT.

The complete release schedule for the Lord of the Mysteries anime, as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/EST/BST/IST) 1 June 28, 2025 7 PM (June 27)/10 PM (June 27)/3 AM/7:30 AM 2 June 28, 2025 7 PM (June 27)/10 PM (June 27)/3 AM/7:30 AM 3 July 5, 2025 7 PM (July 4)/10 PM (July 4)/3 AM/7:30 AM 4 July 12, 2025 7 PM (July 11)/10 PM (July 11)/3 AM/7:30 AM 5 July 19, 2025 7 PM (July 18)/10 PM (July 18)/3 AM/7:30 AM 6 July 26, 2025 7 PM (July 25)/10 PM (July 25)/3 AM/7:30 AM 7 August 2, 2025 7 PM (August 1)/10 PM (August 1)/3 AM/7:30 AM 8 August 9, 2025 7 PM (August 8)/10 PM (August 8)/3 AM/7:30 AM 9 August 16, 2025 7 PM (August 15)/10 PM (August 15)/3 AM/7:30 AM 10 August 23, 2025 7 PM (August 22)/10 PM (August 22)/3 AM/7:30 AM 11 August 30, 2025 7 PM (August 29)/10 PM (August 29 )/3 AM/7:30 AM 12 September 6, 2025 7 PM (September 5)/10 PM (September 5)/3 AM/7:30 AM 13 September 13, 2025 7 PM (September 12)/10 PM (September 12)/3 AM/7:30 AM Special episode #1 TBA TBA Special episode #2 TBA TBA

Ad

Although the table reveals the show's full release schedule, fans must know that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change, depending on the production staff's decisions. Thankfully, there hasn't been any news of a delay yet.

Where to watch Lord of the Mysteries anime?

Klein at the Tarot Card gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interested anime lovers can catch the episodes of the Lord of the Mysteries anime on Tencent Video, Muse Asia, and WeTV, though a monetary subscription is required.

Ad

Furthermore, viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India can stream the title on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime lineup. Japanese dubs will be available for this series on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Lord of the Mysteries anime?

A view of the Loen Kingdom in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The Chinese Animation (donghua) follows the narrative from the web novel of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving and focuses on Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates into the body of Klein Moretti, a historian in an alternate Victorian-era timeline, after performing a unique ritual.

Ad

Being in Klein's body, Zhou discovers that the original Klein Moretti had ended his life. The gunshot wound disappears from his head, and Zhou receives the original Klein's memories. Eventually, Zhou, who now identifies as Klein, understands that the world is filled with supernatural concepts, Divinations, and Artifacts.

He also learns about the existence of Beyonders, who gain supreme powers through certain means. The series will follow Klein Moretti as he wanders through the steampunk world of secrets and becomes the legendary "Fool."

Ad

Lord of the Mysteries anime episode archive

Episodes 1 and 2: Release date

Episode 3: TBA

Episode 4: TBA

Episode 5: TBA

Episode 6: TBA

Episode 7: TBA

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Episode 11: TBA

Episode 11: TBA

Episode 12: TBA

Episode 13: TBA

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More