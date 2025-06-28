  • home icon
Lord of the Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Jun 28, 2025 01:30 GMT
Lord of the Mysteries anime complete release schedule &mdash; All episodes and when they arrive (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
Lord of the Mysteries anime complete release schedule — All episodes and when they arrive (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of the Mysteries anime has garnered widespread buzz in the anime and donghua community as one of the eagerly anticipated titles from the Summer 2025 anime lineup. Produced by B.CMAY Pictures, the series adapts the Chinese web novel series by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, which exhibits an enriching narrative. As such, many fans may want to know about the series' release schedule.

According to the official staff, the Lord of the Mysteries anime will run for 13 episodes in a single cour. Furthermore, the series will stream two special episodes. The production of all 13 episodes has already been completed. Unless any major issue occurs, the titular series will follow the expected release schedule.

How many episodes will Lord of the Mysteries anime have?

Klein Moretti, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
Klein Moretti, as seen in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

According to the author, Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's official comments on WeChat, the Lord of the Mysteries anime will have a total of 13 episodes, excluding two special episodes in the Summer 2025 anime season. In other words, the Chinese animation series is scheduled for a one-cour run.

The series premieres on June 28, 2025, on Tencent Video and WeTV at 10 a.m. China Standard Time (7 PM PDT) with 2 episodes. The anime will also be streamed on Crunchyroll, albeit an hour later, at 8 PM PDT.

The complete release schedule for the Lord of the Mysteries anime, as per Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), Eastern Standard Time (EST), British Summer Time (BST), and Indian Standard Time (IST), is as follows:

Episodes DateRelease Timings (PDT/EST/BST/IST)
1June 28, 20257 PM (June 27)/10 PM (June 27)/3 AM/7:30 AM
2June 28, 20257 PM (June 27)/10 PM (June 27)/3 AM/7:30 AM
3July 5, 20257 PM (July 4)/10 PM (July 4)/3 AM/7:30 AM
4July 12, 20257 PM (July 11)/10 PM (July 11)/3 AM/7:30 AM
5July 19, 20257 PM (July 18)/10 PM (July 18)/3 AM/7:30 AM
6July 26, 20257 PM (July 25)/10 PM (July 25)/3 AM/7:30 AM
7August 2, 20257 PM (August 1)/10 PM (August 1)/3 AM/7:30 AM
8August 9, 20257 PM (August 8)/10 PM (August 8)/3 AM/7:30 AM
9August 16, 20257 PM (August 15)/10 PM (August 15)/3 AM/7:30 AM
10August 23, 20257 PM (August 22)/10 PM (August 22)/3 AM/7:30 AM
11August 30, 20257 PM (August 29)/10 PM (August 29 )/3 AM/7:30 AM
12September 6, 20257 PM (September 5)/10 PM (September 5)/3 AM/7:30 AM
13September 13, 20257 PM (September 12)/10 PM (September 12)/3 AM/7:30 AM
Special episode #1TBATBA
Special episode #2TBATBA
Although the table reveals the show's full release schedule, fans must know that the dates and times mentioned are subject to change, depending on the production staff's decisions. Thankfully, there hasn't been any news of a delay yet.

Where to watch Lord of the Mysteries anime?

Klein at the Tarot Card gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
Klein at the Tarot Card gathering (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interested anime lovers can catch the episodes of the Lord of the Mysteries anime on Tencent Video, Muse Asia, and WeTV, though a monetary subscription is required.

Furthermore, viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, North Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India can stream the title on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Summer 2025 anime lineup. Japanese dubs will be available for this series on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Lord of the Mysteries anime?

A view of the Loen Kingdom in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)
A view of the Loen Kingdom in the series (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

The Chinese Animation (donghua) follows the narrative from the web novel of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving and focuses on Zhou Mingrui, who transmigrates into the body of Klein Moretti, a historian in an alternate Victorian-era timeline, after performing a unique ritual.

Being in Klein's body, Zhou discovers that the original Klein Moretti had ended his life. The gunshot wound disappears from his head, and Zhou receives the original Klein's memories. Eventually, Zhou, who now identifies as Klein, understands that the world is filled with supernatural concepts, Divinations, and Artifacts.

He also learns about the existence of Beyonders, who gain supreme powers through certain means. The series will follow Klein Moretti as he wanders through the steampunk world of secrets and becomes the legendary "Fool."

Lord of the Mysteries anime episode archive

  • Episodes 1 and 2: Release date
  • Episode 3: TBA
  • Episode 4: TBA
  • Episode 5: TBA
  • Episode 6: TBA
  • Episode 7: TBA
  • Episode 8: TBA
  • Episode 9: TBA
  • Episode 10: TBA
  • Episode 11: TBA
  • Episode 12: TBA
  • Episode 13: TBA

