Lord of the Mysteries episode 2: Klein Moretti performs his first mission as a Nighthawk, as he becomes The Seer

Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, titled Beyonder, was released on Saturday, June 28, 2025, simultaneously with episode 1. The second episode saw Klein Moretti's response to Dunn Smith's invitation, and his subsequent joining of the Nighthawks. Klein also decided on his Beyonder Pathway and drank the potion of the Sequence 9 Seer.

Furthermore, Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 witnessed Klein Moretti in action, as he demonstrated his Seer powers to locate a kidnapped child. Leonard Mitchell, his partner, also performed his Beyonder powers against the kidnappers, who lost their humanity. The episode again explored the supernatural world and its intricacies.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 2: Klein Moretti becomes a Nighthawks member

Klein Moretti arrives at the Hound Pub (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 begins with Klein Moretti heading to the Wright at Hound Pub to meet Dunn Smith. Klein recalls Smith's proposal on becoming a Beyonder. Although it increases his chances of being exposed, it might also allow him to learn more about mysticism. Otherwise, he thinks he might never return to his original realm.

As Klein enters the Hound Pub, he notices a group of rugged men enjoying the spectacle of a pack of hounds preying on helpless rats inside a cage. The Pub's receptionist notices Klein and says it's not a place for kids to dwell. However, Klein recites a code, which intrigues the man. He finds out that Klein has come to meet Dunn Smith.

Without prying too much, the bulky man leads Klein into an elevator, which goes down on its own. After a few stories down, the elevator stops. Klein Moretti walks out of the elevator and sees an ornate lounge, with a template, reading Blackthorn Security Company. He wonders what it's all about. At this moment, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, Klein approaches the civilian receptionist, Rozanne.

Klein and Rozanne (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Rozanne behaves modestly with Klein and calls him her "colleague" as they are in the same unit of Nighthawks. Klein tells Rozanne that he needs to see Dunn Smith. Rozanne, who addresses Dunn Smith as "Captain," leads Klein to his room. Along the way, she shows him the other members and their unique positions at Nighthawk.

Eventually, Klein arrives at the gate of Chanis, a gigantic gate at the end of the hall. He opens the gate, enters the duty hall, and meets Dunn Smith. The Nighthawks Captain asks Klein whether he has decided to become a Beyonder. Klein nods, and Dunn Smith passes an agreement book. After signing the agreement, Klein asks the Captain about the Blackthorn Security Company.

Dunn Smith reveals it's one of their many covers. According to the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, the Nighthawks are under the Church of the Evernight Goddess, responsible for tackling supernatural incidents. Dunn Smith congratulates Klein on becoming a fellow Nighthawk.

Dunn Smith and Klein (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

However, he warns him about "losing control," which is a common occurrence for the Beyonders. When Klein inquires about it, Smith leads him to an observance hall for the sacrificed Nighthawk members. Dunn Smith mentions how they have led the foundation. It's a matter of respect to follow in their footsteps.

At this moment, he asks Klein whether he knows about the Creation myth. Dunn Smith explains that humans, elves, demons, dragons, and every being have the same origin - The Divinity. According to the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, humans can make potions with mysticism ingredients to gain powers of Pathways.

A scene from Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Suddenly, Klein Moretti recalls the Hanged Man (Alger) mentioning something about there being 22 Pathways. Dunn Smith reveals that the Church of the Evernight Goddess has Sequence Nine potions for four Pathways: Sleepless, Corpse Collector, Mystery Pryer, and Seer.

Dunn Smith recommends that Klein choose the Seer Pathway. However, he also tells him not to be hasty in his decision, but to meet Old Neil at the Alchemy room first. He might show him the best path.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 2: Klein chooses his Pathway

Neil, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

On Dunn Smith's instructions, Klein Moretti heads to the Alchemy room. On his way, he wonders about the best Pathway for him. He is slightly torn between Mystery Pryer and the Seer. He likens the situation to applying to a college. Eventually, Klein finds the Alchemy room and meets Neil, an elderly person, engaged in various experiments.

Neil says Dunn Smith has already briefed him about Klein. He is intrigued by the boy's proficiency in Feysac and Hermes language. At this moment, in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, Neil shows Klein a book by Emperor Roselle. He explains how difficult it was for him to get three transcripts.

Neil reveals that he could only decipher a few symbols. As Klein Moretti checks the written text, he realizes it's a language he knows too well: Simplified Chinese. After reading Emperor Roselle's diary, Klein Moretti finds out that the Seer pathway might be a better option for him.

The Sequence Nine Seer potion (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Additionally, he realizes that one must "Internalize" the potion rather than simply trying to attain the power. Seeing Klein absorbed in reading the transcripts, Neil asks him about it. Klein says he was only trying to decipher it. Neil chuckles and says the youngsters are always one of a kind.

Following this, Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 shows Old Neil preparing the Sequence Nine: Seer potion for Klein Moretti. As soon as Klein drinks the potion, he experiences being in a trance. Neil instructs him to visualize a common object, and another that the world hasn't seen before.

However, Klein's imaginations go amok, as he thinks about the Astronauts, the aeroplanes, and other stuff from Earth. Yet, his powers eventually settle down, and he acquires the state of a Seer. Klein Moretti's eyes appear slightly different in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 after he awakens his abilities. Neil mentions it's only natural since he now possesses the Spirit Vision.

Klein Moretti becomes a Seer in Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

With Spirit Vision, Klein can read others' aura. Furthermore, Neil explains that Klein can use Spirituality to Divination Arts, like the Dowsing Rod. Yet, he tells him not to overuse his powers, as it can lead to certain discomfort. Neil recalls how Leonard once fell from the stairs after awakening his powers. Furthermore, the elderly man tells Klein that he can switch on his Spirit Vision by tapping twice over the brows.

Neil also gives him a few Demon Hunting bullets and a gun for his missions. After becoming a Seer in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, Klein meets Dunn Smith, who tells him not to be too curious as a Beyonder. Moreover, he gives him 12 pounds, which is more than his brother, Benson, makes. Dunn Smith also advises the boy to buy a cane and a hat.

Later, in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 2, Klein Moretti gets his first mission as a Nighthawks member. Leonard Mitchell accompanies him on the mission and says they have to find a boy who has gone missing. Klein's task is to locate the boy's whereabouts. As such, Klein Moretti demonstrates his Seer powers, and simultaneously uses his cane as a Dowsing rod.

The morphed demon, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

With this, Klein finds the boy's location. As the mission proceeds, the duo figures out that their client has been kidnapped. Following the Spiritual trail, Klein and Leonard arrive at the apartment, where two drunk men from the Hound Pub have held the boy captive. Leonard Mitchell engages in a battle against them and subdues them with his might.

However, the perpetrators merge into a demonic being, forcing Leonard to showcase his powers as a Beyonder. Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 showcases Leonard Mitchell performing the Midnight Poet abilities to lull the Demonic Being into sleep. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti also fires a bullet at the demon.

Leonard's Midnight Poet ability (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Suddenly, he experiences a headache. Klein (Zhou) realizes that the original Klein had been to the place before. Meanwhile, Leonard wonders how the Bacchus got the Beyonder potions. Otherwise, they wouldn't have deformed into such monsters. He remarks how badly he detests facing the Wild Beyonders.

Leonard also takes a jibe at Klein by saying that he was lucky not to become an uncontrollable Beyonder after taking his potion. Once Klein leaves, Leonard tells someone present at the scene that the boy isn't "special." Meanwhile, Klein Moretti experiences another nightmare, connected to the building he had visited before.

Benson Moretti, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Suddenly, a thought strikes his mind. The house across the kidnapping place must have a clue to the Antigonus Family's notebook. Following the ending theme, Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 features a scene where Benson Moretti steps into their new house.

The Moretti family finally has a decent house due to Klein's new job. Proud of his brother, Benson gives Klein a new suit and a hat. The Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 ends with a heartwarming scene, featuring the Moretti siblings.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of Lord of the Mysteries episode 2 was Klein Moretti's ascendance as the Seer. The episode focused on Klein's first real mission as a Nighthawks and saw him exorcise a Demon, with Leonard Mitchell's help.

However, the episode also raised eyebrows on Leonard's motives, as he clearly hid something from Klein. The episode also deepened the mystery concerning the original Klein's "death" and the contents of the Antigonus Family's book.

