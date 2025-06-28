Lord of the Mysteries episode 1: Klein Moretti's legend as The Fool begins as he discovers the world of Beyonders

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1, titled Fool, was released on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The episode witnessed the transmigration of Zhou Mingrui into the body of Klein Moretti, a history student at Khoy University. After the transmigration, Zhou (now known as Klein) wanders through the steampunk kingdom of Loen and discovers a world inhabited by supernatural beings and Divinations.

Moreover, he performs a specific luck ritual and encounters two individuals, who pique his curiosity about the Beyonders. Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 sets up the legend of the Fool, as Klein Moretti finds himself entangled in an occult world. The episode also introduced many other characters besides Klein, who will play crucial roles in the series.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1: Zhou's Transmigration as Klein Moretti and the Tarot Card reading

Scenes from the Doomsday of Tingen in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 begins with the narrator explaining the concept of Beyonders. According to the narrator, humans take potions to gain various Beyonder powers and advance to higher Sequences in a Pathway.

All 22 Pathways begin from Sequence 9. The lower the Sequence is, the stronger the Beyonder powers. A High-Sequence Beyonder possesses powers comparable to a God, and such Pathways are called the "Pathways to Divinity."

Following this, the narrative of the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 focuses on the events from September 9, 1349 (Fifth Epoch: The Iron Age), also known as The Doomsday of Tingen. Klein, the male protagonist of the story, is engaged in a battle against a human who seems to be possessed and corrupted by a supernatural power.

Klein Moretti, as seen in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As the supernatural entity awakens, the entire city is engulfed in bright light, implying severe destruction. Following this divine madness, the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 narrates the events from June 28, 1349, when Zhou Mingrui transmigrates into Klein Moretti's body.

Elsewhere, a group of unknown people investigates the deaths of two Khoy University students, Welch and Naya, who happen to be Klein's friends. It is suspected that they killed themselves. However, the Captain feels something is amiss, as he finds a transcript of an ancient book from the Antigonus Family lying at the desk.

Furthermore, the Captain learns about Klein Moretti's existence and his acquaintances with the victims. Meanwhile, Zhou, who has now become Klein, discovers that the original Klein attempted to kill himself by shooting at his temple. Although it was a success, the transmigration process has healed the gunshot wound.

Melissa in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Moreover, Klein discovers his diary, where he has written events from the past few days, including Welch telling him about the ancient book, and how they tried to decipher the book's contents. He realizes that Klein's original death must be connected to the ancient book. Yet, before he can do anything about it, he hears a knock on the door, and none other than Klein's younger sister, Melissa.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 then focuses on a conversation between Klein and Melissa. The former realizes that Melissa hasn't noticed anything strange about him. Therefore, he proceeds with his acts. Interestingly, Zhou now has the original Klein's memories. Yet, he wants to figure out a way to return to his own world, after all, he performed a special luck ritual.

As Melissa leaves his room, Klein decides to perform the luck-changing ritual again and see if he can return. For this, he heads outside and buys eight pounds of bread from Mrs. Sline. While returning home, Klein sees a few individuals playing Fight the Landlord. Suddenly, he remembers the original Klein's memories about how Roselle Gustav invented the game, including Tarot Divination.

The Clown, as seen in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Considering the plot, Klein wonders if Emperor Roselle is a predecessor Transmigrator. Just then, Klein notices the presence of a man dressed in a clown's outfit. The man hands him a leaflet, inviting him to a circus play at seven o'clock evening. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti senses the presence of another person, who seems to be following him.

As he maneuvers his way out, Klein accidentally enters a rent, where a mysterious lady offers him a Tarot reading free of cost. Although a bit skeptical, Klein plays along with the lady's whims. The mysterious fortune-teller asks Klein if he wants her to read his past, present, or future. Interestingly, Klein chooses the present.

The lady reads Klein's fortune (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

At this moment, in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1, the fortune-teller lady draws a Tarot card, which ends up being No.0, The Fool. Klein recalls that The Fool is characterized by "Endless Possibilities." Yet, before he can react, another lady enters and accuses the "fortune-teller" of being a fraud. Apparently, she's only a Beast Tamer.

While she's being dragged away outside, the lady says her readings are always accurate. Amid the chaos, Klein Moretti finds a way to escape the tent. A mysterious man, who was following him, seems intrigued for some reason.

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1: Klein Moretti's Tarot Card gathering, an invitation to become a Beyonder

Klein ends up in a foggy space (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

After returning home, Klein Moretti performs the sacred luck-changing ritual. He places the breads into each corner and stands at the center. He walks a square in four steps counterclockwise and recites a chant. At this moment, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1, something perplexing occurs, as Klein is dragged into a realm inhabited by fog and mysterious jewel-like light.

Two other individuals, named Audrey Hall and Alger Wilson, are also summoned into this supernatural space, as they were in the midst of a divine performance. Interestingly, Klein appears as a God-like figure to them, as they cannot comprehend how they are summoned.

Klein figures he possesses control over the space, as a castle is erected behind him on his whim. Audrey Hall and Alger make several comments in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 that appear alien to Klein. That said, he learns about the existence of the Beyonders. Meanwhile, Audrey asks Klein how they can address him.

Klein wants Audrey and Alger to call him The Fool (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein realizes that an extended period of conversation might expose his identity and land him intro trouble. As such, he chooses to play the game with an alias. Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 then shows Klein Moretti asking Audrey and Alger to address him as "The Fool." Meanwhile, Audrey asks Moretti how one can become a Beyonder.

Since Moretti doesn't know the answer, he smartly asks Alger to state the obvious. Alger replies that one has to be a member of a Church. Additionally, he reveals that he has a few Beyonder potions in his possession. Audrey, who wants to become a Beyonder, ends up negotiating with Alger on a deal and urges The Fool to be the witness.

After a period, Klein begins to feel discomfort. He ends the gathering and says they will hold the meetings weekly on Mondays at 3 pm. Afterward, Klein dismisses the fog and returns to his senses. Just then, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1, he hears a knock on the door. He opens the door and finds a gentleman, who introduces himself as Leonard Mitchel, a county police officer of Awwa.

Leonard, as seen in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein recognizes Leonard as his "stalker" from the Townsquare. Behind him is another middle-aged person, named Dunn Smith. Dunn says they have come for a routine inquiry. Interestingly, Dunn Smith's eyes flicker as he gazes at Klein. Dunn Smith reveals that they have come to ask Klein about Welch and Naya's deaths, considering he was their acquaintance at Khoy.

Before Klein can do anything, Leonard gets hold of his diary and reads the excerpts, including the phrase, "Everyone will die, including me." Furthermore, Dunn Smith says they have found his revolver. Klein wonders about what he can say since he doesn't want to expose his original identity.

Just then, he thinks of a brilliant idea. Klein states that he doesn't remember anything about the past few days, including his attempt at ending his life. Dunn Smith says it's only fair. However, Klein must come with them and have an expert psychic probe into his memories.

Dunn Smith in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Klein fears that the secrets about his life on Earth will be revealed if such a person performs the act. Sensing an opportune moment, Klein Moretti tries to escape from Dunn Smith and Leonard. However, as he does this, the pathways become morphed. Klein discovers that it must be the work of a Beyonder. Maneuvering through the morphed alleys, Klein finds a carriage.

Klein asks the carriage driver to stop, but the driver doesn't listen to him. Instead, he says they are driving to Welch's residence. Just then, in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1, Klein wakes up from the nightmare and realizes that it was all a dream. However, he observes the presence of Dunn Smith near the doorstep. Dunn Smith tells Klein that he shouldn't take the Nighthawks lightly, especially at night.

Daly Simone in the episode (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Suddenly, Klein Moretti finds himself mid-air, and a woman behind him. The woman performs a supernatural act to probe into Klein's memories. However, she finds nothing, except the confirmation that the boy mysteriously survived the gunshot. The woman, named Daly Simone, says she has never come across such power, invoking fear.

She advises Dunn Smith to be alert. Meanwhile, Klein Moretti wonders about his future. The Nighthawks' Captain says they cannot babysit all the time. Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 ends with Dunn Smith asking Klein Moretti whether he wants to join them and become a Beyonder.

Conclusion

Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 covered the first 13 chapters from the original Chinese web novel and focused on Klein Moretti's journey as a Beyonder in Loen Kingdom. The episode removed a few slice-of-life scenes from the web novel and focused entirely on the main narrative. Moreover, the episode teased the season finale in the beginning.

Overall, Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 was slightly fast-paced, but it remained true to its core. The runtime of 34 minutes, including the ending theme, never felt jarring. Undoubtedly, B.CMAY PICTURES has done a great job of capturing the written words of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's web novel.

