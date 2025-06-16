This upcoming Chinese animation is destined to dethrone Solo Leveling as the most popular series (but there's a catch)

Solo Leveling may have found a rival in a certain Chinese Animation. The latter looks set to dethrone Chugong's series in terms of popularity and acclaim. The anime in question is Lord of the Mysteries, which follows the tale of Zhou Mingrui, who wakes up in an alternate Victorian Era. But he isn't himself, i.e., he is in the body of one Klein Moretti.

Thus Klein sets off on a journey to find a way back home. The only way to do that is to understand how this new world works and uncover the secrets of transmigration. As he does so, he definitely looks likely to clash with Sung Jinwoo and give the Shadow Monarch a run for his money. However, even these advantages come with a catch.

Chinese Animation slated to overtake Solo Leveling's popularity, but not without a hitch

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lord of the Mysteries has been hinted to release towards the end of June 2025. While no official announcement has been made, hints using digits through code produced the number 628, likely teasing a release date of June 28. Produced by B.CMay Pictures, the donghua has become a highly anticipated release from the Summer 2025 lineup.

Its promotional clips alone were enough to attract tons of attention. The series is based on the Chinese web novel by author Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. It follows the story of Zhou Mingrui, who wakes up as Klein Moretti in an alternate Victorian Era. This world is packed with mysticism and supernatural abilities. Klein needs to understand how this world works and unravel transmigration to return home.

That said, Solo Leveling was on everyone's lips following the second season, mainly due to its fantastic adaptation of the Jeju Island Arc. But now, the Lord of the Mysteries anime may just one-up what its rival has done, and in the best way. While Studio A-1 Pictures opted for a 17,000 frames approach for Solo Leveling, B.CMay Pictures is taking things up a notch by using a whopping 30,000 frames.

A still from Lord of the Mysteries (Image via BCMay Pictures)

But even with all its advantages, Lord of the Mysteries does seem to have some aspects that will possibly hold it back. These include accessibility and coverage in mainstream/popular media. So while Lord of the Mysteries does possess a compelling plot, rich world-building, and high production values, limited accessibility can considerably hold it back from making a global impact.

On the one hand, Solo Leveling successfully leveraged its reach and massive availability. Elsewhere, donghua like Lord of the Mysteries seem to often encounter distribution issues outside East Asia. The series should necessarily be simulcast on major platforms and have proper subtitling, else its international market will slowly dissolve. This would, in turn, slow down organic growth.

Furthermore, an absence or lack of mainstream media coverage, specifically from major platforms like Crunchyroll, might hamper Lord of the Mysteries from gaining momentum like Solo Leveling did. Visibility is crucial, no matter how breathtaking the animation or captivating the premise. Poor media backing, presence online, and fan-driven hype may leave Lord of the Mysteries as a niche hit.

To sum it up, Lord of the Mysteries definitely has the potential to overtake Solo Leveling. However, quality alone won't be the deciding factor, but rather reach.

Final Thoughts

A still from Lord of the Mysteries (Image via BCMay Pictures)

Lord of the Mysteries doesn't lack any of the tools required to make a serious impact - strong source material, intricate lore, and stunning visuals. Moreover, it centers on a unique blend of Victorian-era mystery and mystical elements. Such gives it an advantage and positions it above the action-driven plot of Solo Leveling.

But even with all this potential, the donghua faces a major hurdle: accessibility. With few streaming deals and a lack of appropriate subtitling, international viewers may not be drawn in like they were to Solo Leveling. Such a restriction in reach could derail the forward propulsion that the anime will build up.

Additionally, the series faces the issue of a lack of visibility. Chugong's Solo Leveling profited greatly from timing, exposure, and platform availability. In other words, there was sufficient prior information that immensely helped to build the hype. Unless Lord of the Mysteries can secure the same, it may face an uphill battle in becoming the next anime giant.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More