This Chinese animation is destined to break all records (and Crunchyroll's latest move all but confirms it)

Upcoming Chinese animation Lord of the Mysteries is now all but confirmed to convincingly challenge all Crunchyroll records. Following the rise of Korean manhwa thanks to titles like Solo Leveling and The Beginning After The End, Chinese donghua now looks set to take over modern media. At the helm stands Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's series.
Very recently, B.CMay Pictures' newest project received a release date. Not only that, it also managed to secure rights to stream on Crunchyroll, Muse, WeTV, and other global platforms. This had previously seemed to be an issue, potentially inhibiting a noteworthy piece of media from gaining the attention it deserves. But that won't be an obstacle any longer, as Lord of the Mysteries is dropping very soon.
Thanks to Crunchyroll, animanga records face new contender in upcoming Chinese animation
Official sources confirmed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, that the upcoming anime adaptation of Chinese animation Lord of the Mysteries will be released on June 28, 2025. Crunchyroll played the role of hero by deciding to stream the donghua on its platform, with others like Muse, WeTV, Tencent Video, and more also jumping on the hype train.
Moreover, the donghua will be simulcast as part of its worldwide release, so viewers won't have to wait long. It has also received dubbing in multiple languages. While the exact release time will be revealed soon, the animation can be watched in Chinese, English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, and Korean, whichever is most suitable to audiences.
Additionally, Chinese animation Lord of the Mysteries is part of Crunchyroll's Summer 2025 lineup. The streaming giant making such a move is massively favorable for the donghua. As mentioned, before this development, the series was facing serious visibility issues. This was due to it being available on potentially lesser-known platforms. But it will not be a hurdle in its path any longer.
To leverage the anticipation of the series, it is slated to debut with a two-episode premiere. This means the initial installment will have a runtime of 1 hour (30 minutes per episode). This is sure to retain and possibly build upon the existing hype and excitement surrounding the series. Chinese animation Lord of the Mysteries centers on an intriguing concept and will definitely be a must-watch.
Crunchyroll's move is a major milestone for both the series and the whole donghua industry. Until now, international visibility due to limited access on mainstream platforms was a struggle for donghua. But streaming platforms wagering on this series no longer make it niche. Now, on a global stage with dubbing and simulcast release, it can rival juggernauts like Solo Leveling and Attack on Titan.
Undoubtedly, Lord of the Mysteries can likely shatter existing Crunchyroll viewership records. This would be credit to its massive fanbase and the anticipation it has been gradually garnering. A one-hour, double-episode premiere is sure to rake in plenty of attention, especially since there are very few barriers to entry.
Like Solo Leveling did for manhwa, this donghua could do the same for Chinese animation. Through this series, it would be breaking into mainstream media, and Crunchyroll just made sure it happens on the biggest stage possible.
In Conclusion
Lord of the Mysteries landing on Crunchyroll is a game-changing moment for Chinese animation. Given that platform limitations and language barriers have limited donghua reach, a global simulcast release is a massive step forward. To add, the backing of a dedicated and loyal fanbase, coupled with a receptive international audience, positions the series to rival even the likes of manhwa like Solo Leveling.
Undoubtedly, being part of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2025 lineup affords the Chinese animation Lord of the Mysteries a new level of exposure. Its impact is further maximized given its one-hour premiere, leveraging hype and pushing viewer engagement. Given that reception matches hype, the series may shatter records, redefine donghua's potential, and usher in a new era for Chinese animation.
