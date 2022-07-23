8 Anime characters with Baki's body & Rock Lee's spirit

Every character in the anime, Baki, seems to have an incredible physique. Baki's body would stand out exceptionally even among a galaxy of stars. Some fans argue that his physique is unrealistic because he is shown to have a fantastic cut. However, in the anime, his body had to undergo intense training to make it more durable, flexible, and muscular, resulting in several scars.

The same can be said for Rock Lee, one of Naruto's most challenging taijutsu users. He is shown as a kind, hardworking, hot-blooded, and energetic ninja. He does his workout routines with full attention and dedication, strengthening his resolve whenever he is training. His goal is to prove that one can surpass a genius with determination and hard work.

So follow along as we list 10 anime characters with Baki's body and Rock Lee's spirit.

8 anime characters with Baki's body and Rock Lee's resolve

1) Ippo Makunouchi from Hajime no Ippo

Ippo from Hajime no Ippo (Image via MadHouse Studio)

Ippo reserved a humble and meek attitude when he was not in the boxing ring. But when he fought in the ring, his determination and agility was definitely a force to be reckoned with. He didn't spare anyone who was being disrespectful of his craft.

He also went through strict training to strengthen his body. In the anime series, Ippo harnessed his raw power to achieve his goal of becoming the featherweight champion.

2) All might from Boku No Hero: Academia

All Might from Boku No Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

All Might's embodiment of superhero flair and motivation makes him look like he was derived from any average superhero comic. His superhero form is huge and buffed, standing at a whopping 7 foot 3 inches.

From his younger days, All Might wanted to stand as a pillar of hope for humanity, and he never faltered from saving heroes and civilians from countless grave threats. His smile and determination inspired people, and his trusty muscles helped him smash his villains with gusto.

3) Master Roshi from Dragon Ball

Master Roshi in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi, also known as the God of Martial Arts, may not have looked the part but he was absolutely ripped. He may act casual and a little out of character considering his age, but he is well respected in the Dragon Ball universe.

He was so determined to help the team in the Tournament of Power that he was ready to sacrifice his life. He has trained with the likes of Goku and Gohan and has secured his place as one of the best supporting characters in the series.

4) Yuji Itadori from Jujutsu Kaisen

Itadori's physical prowess was shown very early on in the show. After casually baffling his fellow school-mates by being extraordinary at certain sports, he was able to keep up with special grade curses without any Jujutsu training.

While providing comic relief here and there throughout the anime, he proved to be a useful character throughout the series. He is a highly passionate and determined individual with a respectable moral compass.

Apart from being Sukuna's vessel, which in itself is a tough job, he has shown extreme durability in battles. Not one to back down, Itadori's strength is more focused on his physicality rather than mental discipline.

5) Goku from Dragon Ball

Goku from Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku is one of the purest and most innocent anime protagonists of all time. He is respectful towards everyone and a bit timid towards strong women like Chi-Chi and Bulma, but when the fate of the world depends on his actions, he always pulls through.

His intense training routine has strengthened his already potent Saiyan body and he has also mastered several techniques to fight for the fate of his universe. Normal human workout routine is nothing compared to the training Dragon Ball characters have to undergo, and Goku stands as a living example of that.

6) Asta from Black Clover

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Black Clover Preview from WSJ#34 hints time skip of little over a year #BCSpoilers Black Clover Preview from WSJ#34 hints time skip of little over a year #BCSpoilers https://t.co/x1eQV9SANv

Asta and his captain Yami are probably one of the few jacked characters in Black Clover. Hoping that one day he would finally be able to produce mana, Asta continued his training. But his efforts were in vain as they didn't turn out to be fruitful. However, he did get a durable and strong body capable enough to wield his heavy swords with ease.

Asta is a motivated and hardworking character. He performs chores for his captain and motivates his teammates to do better. Just like Rock Lee's dream of becoming an equal to the greatest ninja of the village without using Ninjutsu, Asta hopes of achieving his dream of becoming the Wizard King without mana.

7) Zoro from One Piece

Zoro in the Wano Country Arc from the anime, One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro is a stern, loyal and serious crewmate of Luffy's, and has done a lot for his friends. Although his personality is more inclined towards the distant side, he makes up for it with his goofy temper.

He is a simple man who leads a straightforward life. He prefers to train with huge equipment which can't be moved by ordinary humans. This intense training has hardened his body and mind so much that it will definitely be advantageous for him in his quest to become the world's greatest swordsman.

8) Silver fang from One Punch Man

Silver Fang, also known as Bang, is one of the two greatest martial artists in One Punch Man. Despite his old age, his body is ripped and is greatly durable and flexible, pulling off several advanced and dangerous techniques.

Although Bang is known for his serious and straight-forward personality, he can be playful and friendly when one gets to know him, just like Rock Lee. His moral compass is also quite similar to him, as he despised the hero association for its negative and toxic culture.

Final Thoughts

Gee🧍🏾‍♂️🦅 @UsurpedPoetGee Who's winning in a fight?

No powers, only martial arts

Baki Vs Rock Lee Who's winning in a fight? No powers, only martial arts Baki Vs Rock Lee https://t.co/EeRCkRDQyY

So far, the anime characters have shown off both Baki's physique and Rock Lee's indestructible spirit. One may ask, though, who would prevail in a fair and square one-vs-one? Comment below!

LIVE POLL Q. Baki vs Rock Lee in their prime. Who would win? Baki Rock Lee 2 votes so far