What is the Doomsday of Tingen? Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene, explained

One of the major highlights of the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 was the opening scene that focused on the Doomsday of Tingen. In the opening sequence, the male protagonist, Klein Moretti, fought against a demonic entity on September 9, 1349. The demon pierced Klein with its tentacles, leaving fans confused about the hero's fate. Afterward, a bright light engulfed Tingen, implying the city's destruction.

Undoubtedly, the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene may have perplexed anime-only fans who haven't read the original Chinese web novel series by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving. Following the premiere, many viewers may have questioned, "What is the Doomsday of Tingen?"

The Doomsday of Tingen refers to the day when the True Creator's spawn attempted to descend upon the Loen Kingdom's Tingen City. The event prompted the Nighthawks, including Klein Moretti, to fight against the evil being and exorcise it. The demonic creature Klein fought in the opening scene was actually Megose, who served as the medium for the birth of the True Creator's spawn.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Lord of the Mysteries web novel, Volume 1.

Exploring the Doomsday of Tingen event from Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene

The Doomsday of Tingen scene in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

To understand the intricate details of the "Doomsday of Tingen" shown in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene, one must know about Megose and her terrible fate. In the original web novel, Klein Moretti met Megose at a Divination club, where he took a job as a Seer to learn more about the Acting Method.

The blonde-haired lady, Megose, was searching for a man named Lanevus who had swindled her and left her pregnant. However, Klein didn't know that Megose was part of a larger conspiracy and was being deceived into becoming the medium for the birth of the True Creator.

Lanevus, along with Hanass Vincent and Sirius Arapis, was a member of the Aurora Order, who planned for a ritual to spawn the True Creator. While Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 didn't explain this, the True Creator is the Sequence 0 God of the Hanged Man Pathway—considered true evil that would bring destruction.

Megose's deformed body, as seen in Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Now, the question may arise, why was Megose chosen as the "medium"? Initially, Lanevus didn't plan this until he met Hood Eugen, a Beyonder of the Visionary Pathway, with whom he collaborated to deceive his fiancée, Megose. However, Lavenus was oblivious to the fact that the real string was being pulled by Ince Zangwill.

Ince demonstrated the powers of the Sealed Artifact 0-08, the Quill of Alzuhod, to manipulate certain chains of events and people. Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 even subtly teased Ince's presence in the narrative with the sound of the Quill scribbling.

Nevertheless, Leonard and Klein Moretti once discovered a letter from Lavenus, who explained how a "bomb" would grow stronger until it would destroy the Tingen. Initially, they brushed it off as a mere provocation. But when Megose visited the Blackthorn Security Company, Klein Moretti used his Spirit Vision on her.

Klein Moretti as a Seer (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interestingly, Klein's Spirit Vision stopped on its own, as he would have died if he had looked. Leonard Mitchell also noticed Megose's hint of abnormality. They deduced that Megose was carrying the True Creator's spawn in her womb. When Dunn Smith learned about this, he informed the other Nighthawks.

He arranged for the Saint Selena's Ashes, which was actually the core seal of Chanis Gate and harmful to the True Creator's spawn. Megose suspected the danger the Ash posed to her child. At that moment, she mutated into a monstrous being and released destructive powers.

Dunn Smith and Klein Moretti (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

As the battle commenced, Klein Moretti, Leonard, and others faced tremendous trouble. The True Creator's spawn began to descend as it sensed its mother in peril. Meanwhile, Dunn Smith generated tentacle-like objects to restrain Megose and save Klein. Yet, the True Creator's powers were too much for them to handle.

The entire city of Tingen was on the verge of destruction, as seen in the Lord of the Mysteries episode 1. It required the ultimate sacrifice of Dunn Smith, who ripped out his heart and sacrificed it to Saint Selena's ashes to strengthen it. As Megose and her child's powers were sealed, Klein Moretti used his final Flaring Sun Charm to incinerate and exorcise Megose and the True Creator's spawn.

Conclusion

The Lord of the Mysteries episode 1 opening scene is actually the climax battle of the web novel's Volume 1. In other words, the anime-only readers will witness the Doomsday sequence in the final episode of the ongoing season. The episode's opening scene only serves as a teaser for the epic clash.

