10 anime traitors who fooled both sides like Gin Ichimaru from Bleach

In anime, betrayal isn’t just about switching sides - it’s a calculated game of deception. Anime traitors infiltrate, manipulate, and feign loyalty until the moment they strike. Some, like Griffith from Berserk and Kirei Kotomine from Fate/Zero, seek power, while others, like Itachi Uchiha from Naruto, conceal noble intentions. No matter their motives, these anime traitors leave an unforgettable impact on their series.

This list explores the 10 anime traitors who played both sides so masterfully that neither their allies nor enemies truly understood their motives until the final moment. Each of these characters embodies the same deceptive brilliance as Gin Ichimaru from Bleach, making them some of the most cunning manipulators in anime history. Just like Gin Ichimaru, they thrived in deception, operating in the shadows to execute their grand schemes.

Anime traitors who fooled everyone: From Griffith to Eren Yeager

1) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan)

A still of Eren (Image via Wit Studio)

Eren’s transformation from hero to villain was gradual yet shocking. Initially fighting for humanity’s survival, he secretly harbored his own vision of freedom. His ability to deceive both friends and enemies peaked in the War for Paradis Arc, where he manipulated Zeke and the Yeagerists while pretending to follow their plan.

However, his true goal - to activate the Rumbling and exterminate the world beyond the walls - was revealed in the Final Chapters. His betrayal wasn’t just against his comrades but also his former ideals, making him one of the most infamous anime traitors.

2) Shogo Makishima (Psycho-Pass)

A still of Shougo (Image via Production I.G.)

Shogo Makishima was a master manipulator who sought to dismantle society by exposing its weaknesses. His plan, revealed in the Final Judgment Arc, aimed to overthrow the Sibyl System by demonstrating its hypocrisy. He proved that those deemed "criminally asymptomatic" could commit atrocities without detection.

He manipulated enforcers like Shinya Kogami, inciting him to act outside the system, and orchestrated violent uprisings to challenge societal order. Like many anime traitors and Gin Ichimaru from Bleach, Makishima was charismatic yet ruthless. He used his intellect and philosophy to manipulate others while remaining steps ahead of both the authorities and his own allies.

3) Johan Liebert (Monster)

A still of Johan Liebert (Image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert wasn’t just a traitor - he was a master manipulator who orchestrated chaos from the shadows. Unlike most anime traitors who betray a group or a cause, Johan’s deceptions went far beyond personal gain. In the Nameless Monster Arc, his true nature was fully revealed as he had driven multiple people to self-destruction, using psychological manipulation to turn victims into unwilling accomplices.

His betrayal wasn’t just personal; he twisted entire ideologies, convincing people to commit heinous acts under his influence while remaining unseen. Like many anime traitors, Johan’s brilliance lay in his ability to manipulate without getting his hands dirty.

4) Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

A still of Isabella (Image via CloverWorks Studio)

Isabella was a contrasting facade of a loving caretaker entirely, but she was simply ensuring children were sent away as livestock for demons. She was resolved to never resist knowing it, would be useless, and the only way she could be thought of as survival was to obediently comply.

Her deception was brought to light in the Escape Arc when Emma and the others learned the horrifying truth about the orphanage, forcing Isabella to face the logical consequences of her malfeasance. Like Gin Ichimaru in Bleach, she played the role of the loyalist while secretly being at odds with herself all along.

5) Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam)

A still of Aznable (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Char Aznable, known as the Red Comet, was a master manipulator who played both the Earth Federation and Zeon for his own revenge. He infiltrated Zeon to take down the Zabi family while appearing loyal to them, only to later fight against both Zeon remnants and the Federation for his own ideological goals.

His full deception was made clear in Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, where his true ambitions and manipulations culminated in a climactic battle against Amuro Ray. Like many anime traitors, Char’s ability to play both sides made him one of the most enigmatic figures in his series.

6) Esdeath (Akame ga Kill!)

A still of Esdeath (Image via White Fox Studio)

Esdeath was a ruthless general who appeared to serve the Empire, but her true allegiance was to power itself. She manipulated Tatsumi by offering him a place by her side while simultaneously leading the charge against the rebellion. In the Revolution Arc, it became evident that she was only loyal to her own ideals, using the Empire as a vehicle to exert her dominance.

Despite her tactical brilliance, she ultimately failed to recognize the inevitability of the Empire’s collapse. Her refusal to abandon her ideology and adapt to shifting power dynamics proved that even the most calculated anime traitors can be blind to their own downfall.

7) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

A still of Lelouch (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Lelouch vi Britannia engaged in an elaborate game of lies, managing to play both of his roles as the leader of the Black Knights and the exiled prince of Britannia. Throughout Code Geass, he played both sides with his enemies and allies, successfully keeping everyone in the dark about his true motives. His greatest deception, however, simply reveals its true brilliance during the Zero Requiem Arc.

When he died in a grand sacrifice, peace was restored under the guise that the world defeated its greatest tyrant. Unlike many anime traitors, that are driven by motives of self-interest and ambition, Lelouch’s betrayal is not motivated by selfish ambition, but rather an act of self-sacrifice, which undoubtedly stands him out as one of the more enigmatic characters in anime history.

8) Kirei Kotomine (Fate/Zero)

A still of Kirei (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Kirei Kotomine was a deceptive force who played both sides in the Holy Grail War. While appearing as a loyal priest serving the Church, he was secretly under the influence of the malevolent Gilgamesh, orchestrating events from the shadows. His true allegiances were exposed in the Fate/Zero Final Act, where he revealed his nihilistic view of the world and his thirst for destruction. Much like other anime traitors, Kirei wore a mask of loyalty while weaving a web of deceit to fulfill his dark desires.

9) Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

A still of Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi Uchiha’s betrayal of the Uchiha Clan seemed absolute, but in reality, he was playing a far deeper game. To the world, he was a villain who slaughtered his entire clan, but in truth, he was secretly working to protect Konoha from internal war. His true motives were only revealed in the Pain’s Assault Arc and later fully explored in the Fourth Great Ninja War Arc, proving how deeply he had manipulated both sides for what he believed was the greater good.

Like many anime traitors, he masked his true feelings behind an enigmatic facade, fooling both enemies and allies alike.

10) Griffith (Berserk)

A still of Griffith (Image via OLM Studio)

Few anime traitors are as devastating as Griffith from Berserk. He led the Band of the Hawk to glory while secretly harboring ambitions of godhood. In the Golden Age Arc, Griffith sacrificed his comrades during the Eclipse to ascend as Femto, proving that every act of camaraderie had been a means to an end.

His manipulations extended to Princess Charlotte, whom he seduced to gain nobility, and betrayed Guts, whom he viewed as both a tool and a threat. Griffith’s deception shattered lives, cementing him as one of anime’s most infamous traitors.

Final Thoughts

Betrayal in anime takes many forms, but the most unforgettable anime traitors are those who fool both their allies and their enemies alike. From Griffith’s god-like ambitions to Esdeath’s ruthless control, these characters remind us that in the world of anime, nothing is ever as it seems. Like Gin Ichimaru from Bleach, they thrived in deception, proving that the most dangerous traitors are often the ones no one sees coming.

