10 canceled anime series that deserve a comeback more than Black Torch 

Anime fans know the pain of investing in a canceled anime series, one filled with potential only to have it abruptly cut short, leaving behind unanswered questions and wasted potential. Many excellent anime never had the opportunity to realize their full potential, whether as a result of unfinished source material, studio issues, or low sales.

There are a number of canceled anime series that had their chance but were unjustly cut short, even though some anime, like Black Torch, recently announced an adaptation that hasn't yet aired. The action-packed supernatural manga Black Torch follows Jirou Azuma, a ninja who can communicate with animals, as he becomes entangled in a conflict with monstrous creatures known as Mononoke.

Although there are still few details available about its production, Black Torch recently received an anime announcement after years of only being a manga. Even though fans are thrilled about that news, some anime that did air but were canceled in the middle, such as Deadman Wonderland, Claymore, and No Game No Life, deserve even more of a resurgence.

These canceled anime series, like Deadman Wonderland & No Game No Life, need a revival

1) Hunter x Hunter

A still from Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Hunter x Hunter has been adapted twice, with the 2011 version standing as one of the best anime ever. However, due to its creator’s health issues, the series remains incomplete. The Dark Continent and Succession War arcs have yet to be animated, leaving fans desperately wanting more.

Among all the canceled anime series Hunter x Hunter stands as the most deserving of revival. While Black Torch has been finally announced for an anime adaptation, Hunter x Hunter occupies now the top spot among incomplete anime that needs to be revived.

2) Yona of the Dawn

A still from Yona of the Dawn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fantasy adventure Yona of the Dawn does a great job of developing its main characters and telling an unforgettable story. The anime follows Princess Yona, who is forced to escape her kingdom, which leads her down the path of becoming a fierce warrior.

So much political and emotional development took place in this rich world. Although it became quite popular and the manga continued long after the anime, it hasn’t got a second season. Among canceled anime series, Yona of the Dawn is one of the most deserving of a comeback, offering the potential for an epic continuation.

3) Berserk (2016-2017)

A still from Berserk (Image via Liden Films)

Few anime have suffered as much as Berserk when it comes to adaptations. While the 1997 series is beloved, the 2016-2017 adaptation was widely criticized for its poor CGI and rushed storytelling. Given the legendary status of Kentaro Miura’s manga, fans have been begging for a proper remake that does justice to Guts' journey.

As one of the most influential dark fantasy series ever, Berserk deserves the high-quality adaptation it has never truly received. The series stands out among terminated anime productions as it has grounds for an undoubtedly fitting revival.

4) Gangsta.

A still from Gangsta (Image via Manglobe)

Gangsta. was a breath of fresh air in the action genre with its gritty storytelling and realistic take on the crime underworld. Unfortunately, the anime suffered from production problems that led to its premature end. The studio behind it, Manglobe, went bankrupt, effectively shutting down any chances of a second season.

Fans never got to see the full extent of the story animated. Gangsta. left off on such a cliffhanger that it desperately needs another chance.

5) Btooom!

A still from Btooom! (Image via Madhouse)

Btooom! is a hidden gem among canceled anime series that never got the second season it needed to complete its survival game story. The anime ended on an unresolved note, despite the manga offering two different endings. Given the surge in popularity for battle royale-style narratives, Btooom! would thrive in today’s anime landscape with a fresh adaptation.

If Black Torch can still generate fan hype without an anime, Btooom! certainly deserves a return as one of the most deserving canceled anime series in need of a revival.

6) Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers

A still from Rokka (Image via Studio Passione)

Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers introduced an intriguing mystery within a fantasy setting, where six chosen warriors were supposed to unite against a great evil - only for seven to appear, implying a traitor among them. The anime set up an engaging, suspenseful story but never continued past its first season, leaving fans in the dark about the true antagonist and the larger conflict ahead.

Given how many canceled anime series get left behind, Rokka deserves a second chance to finish what it started.

7) Seraph of the End

A still from Seraph of the End (Image via Wit Studio)

In the post-apocalyptic world depicted in Seraph of the End, humans, and vampires engage in a devastating conflict. The anime covered all the first major arcs in the manga before abruptly stopping production while the manga source material kept advancing further.

Due to its remarkable visual quality along with captivating characters and thrilling fight scenes Seraph of the End qualifies as one of the canceled anime series that requires reviving. The series already maintained a devoted following, so it is an excellent choice to return.

8) No Game No Life

A still from No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse)

Despite being immensely popular, No Game No Life never received a second season. The anime was well-received, boasting stunning visuals and a strategic, high-stakes world where every conflict was resolved through mind games rather than brute force.

While it got a prequel movie, fans still await the main story’s continuation, as the anime ended just when things were getting interesting. No Game No Life is among the most vexingly canceled anime series that require a revival.

9) Claymore

A still from Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

Despite its loyal fanbase, Claymore never received a continuation after its first season ended in 2007. As with many canceled anime series, the anime strayed from its manga source, resulting in an original ending that left little room for a faithful sequel. The manga, however, continued to expand its world, introducing more powerful warriors and deeper conflicts that never made it to the screen.

Given its rich world-building and strong female protagonists, Claymore would greatly benefit from a full adaptation. While Black Torch boasts some strong action sequences in its manga, Claymore already proved itself as an animated series and deserves another shot.

10) Deadman Wonderland

A still from Deadman Wonderland (Image via Manglobe)

Deadman Wonderland had all the makings of a top-tier thriller - dark storytelling, brutal fights, and a unique dystopian setting. Sadly, the anime ended way too early, covering only a small part of the manga’s story. Since the series ended early, fans never got to see the fate of Ganta or what happens with the Wretched Egg.

Deadman Wonderland is a canceled anime series that genuinely deserves a second chance, especially since Black Torch has now been formally announced for an anime adaptation.

Final Thoughts

Black Torch fans can rejoice as the anime has officially received its adaptation plans. However, these canceled anime series were already given a chance but were cut short before reaching their full potential. From action-packed thrillers to mind-bending narratives, these 10 anime deserve a comeback just as much, if not more than Black Torch.

