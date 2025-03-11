Black Torch anime: Everything we know so far

With Black Torch manga most infamously known for being axed in just 19 chapters, most anime fans did not think it would receive an anime adaptation. This is why it was surprising when 100studio announced they had picked up the manga for an anime adaptation.

Ad

Black Torch, written and illustrated by Tsuyoshi Takaki, is a Japanese manga that was first serialized in Shueisha's Jump Square from December 2016 to March 2018 and later switched to Shōnen Jump+ from April to July 2018. The manga's 19 chapters were compiled in five volumes.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Black Torch manga.

Black Torch anime announced with teaser visual and promotional video

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, Viz Media announced an anime adaptation for Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga during its panel at Emerald City Comic Con. This announcement was made with a teaser visual and promotional video.

The teaser visual features Jirou Azuma in a covert outfit standing on what looks like a balcony amidst several towers, while Ragou can be seen riding on his shoulders. Surprisingly, the visual also shows a mysterious shadow lurking behind Jirou.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, the promotional video gave fans a glimpse at the animated versions of Jirou Azuma, Ragou, Ichika Kishimonji, Reiji Kirihara, Touko Kusumi, Fuyou, Amagi, and others. While the anime did not provide fans with a release window, the teaser promotional video featured crisp animation, suggesting the anime would feature a good production.

Staff members for the anime

Kei Umabiki, best known as an Episode Director for Gintama and A Certain Scientific Railgun, will be directing the Black Torch anime at 100Studio. Gou Suzuki, who has previously worked in Lycoris Recoil and Bleach, will design the characters.

Ad

Jirou Azuma as seen in the anime series (Image via 100Studio)

Gigaemon Ichikawa, who previously worked in A Galaxy Next Door and Himitsu no AiPri, will be supervising and writing the series scripts, while Yutaka Yamada, best known for his work in Vinland Saga and Tokyo Ghoul, will be composing the music.

Ad

What is Black Torch about?

Raised by his grandfather as a descendant of ninjas, Jirou Azuma is a seventeen-year-old high school student who can talk to animals. One day, Jirou comes across an injured black cat. However, to Jirou's surprise, the cat wasn't normal but a Mononoke, i.e., a demonic spirit that has long been at war with mankind.

Ragou as seen in the anime series (Image via 100Studio)

When a hostile Mononoke comes looking for Ragou, Jirou tries to protect him using his shinobi training. Unfortunately, Jirou suffers a mortal wound. Amidst this, Ragou was faced with a difficult decision. He wanted to devour Jirou's remaining energy to restore his full powers, but instead decided to give his remaining energy to Jirou.

Ad

A Bureau of Espionage officer, Ryousuke Shiba, witnessed this event and invited Jirou and his grandfather to join their new squad, Black Torch. The squad was organized to fight powerful mononoke who seek to devour innocent people. With that, an encounter between a boy and a cat sparked the beginning of a "Shinobi" battle.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback