Orihime's original design in Bleach would have turned her into a literal monster

Most Bleach fans have a special place for Orihime Inoue in their hearts due to her adorable character design and personality. However, as revealed by the manga creator Tite Kubo, the character was initially set to receive an altogether different character design for her Shun Shun Rikka.

As fans know, Shun Shun Rikka was Orihime Inoue's signature ability that saw her harbor spirit energy in flower-shaped hairpins that her brother gave her. She used this ability to support her friends during battles. However, as revealed by Tite Kubo, he had initially planned to give Orihime a different appearance while her ability was in use. This design would have seen her resemble a literal monster.

What was Orihime's Shun Shun Rikka supposed to look like in Bleach?

Back in 2021, one Bleach fan asked manga creator Tite Kubo, of all the characters he had drawn, which one he considered the most difficult to design. In response, the manga creator revealed that he found Orihime Inoue's Shun Shun Rikka ability the most difficult to design.

As per what he revealed, the image of Shun Shun Rikka was changed the most as it took some time to click together. Initially, Orihime's signature ability was supposed to have her grow horns and sprout a tail, becoming sort of like a dragon girl.

Orihime Inoue as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While this design would have been interesting, the manga creator decided to change it after his editor conveyed to him that the story's heroine could not look like a monster.

Hence, Tite Kubo stuck with Orihime's base design, with her ability causing her hairpins to come off her head. The six hairpins turned into individual spirits, allowing her to attack, defend, and heal.

Fans' reaction to learning about Orihime's original Shun Shun Rikka design

Ichigo, Orihime, and Sado as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Most Bleach fans loved this concept and were disheartened that Tite Kubo changed it in the source material. As per them, it would have been very interesting to see Orihime get a new form, different from what can be seen in the anime.

"Orihimes dragon form would have been amazing ngl. I love the concept," one fan said.

"I mean now with the tybw anime going he can still do it," another fan said.

"Ok that's it. We wanna see Dragon Hime in Cour 4," another added.

"this finna be crazy if it ties in with Burn The Witch," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans were left too elated after learning the concept. As per them, while the form wasn't added in the manga, with the anime's final cour yet to air, they wanted Tite Kubo to introduce the same in the upcoming anime.

As for other fans, after hearing about a scrapped Orihime dragon form, all they could think was how the design could have been tied in with Burn the Witch. Burn the Witch was another series by Tite Kubo that takes place in the same universe and featured dragons.

