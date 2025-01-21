Bleach had its own Meruem x Komugi moment and fans were too late to realize it

While most fans consider Meruem and Komugi's moment in Hunter X Hunter one of the most complex displays of relationships in anime, surprisingly, even Tite Kubo's Bleach featured a similar association.

As fans must remember, Ulquiorra Cifer kidnapped Orihime Inoue on Sosuke Aizen's orders. Although their relationship should have been based on fear, Orihime was shown crying when her kidnapper finally died. This suggests that her relationship with Ulquiorra had more depth, similar to the bond shared by Meruem and Komugi.

So, what made Ulquiorra and Orihime's relationship similar to Meruem and Komugi's dynamic in Hunter X Hunter?

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Bleach: How was Ulquiorra's relationship with Orihime similar to Meruem x Komugi?

Meruem and Komugi as seen in Hunter X Hunter anime (Image via Madhouse)

Ulquiorra and Orihime's relationship was similar to Meruem and Komugi's as they had similar situations. Meruem was a Chimera Ant devoid of real emotions. He was trying to understand humanity, during which he met Komugi and got close to her. In doing so, he started to understand human emotions and formed a bond that lasted till their final moments.

Ulquiorra Cifer and Orihime Inoue also had a similar relationship. While Ulquiorra had kidnapped Orihime, he had no ill will toward her and was only following his master, Sosuke Aizen's orders. He acted this way because, like Meruem, he had no real understanding of right and wrong.

Ulquiorra Cifer as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This was especially showcased through his interactions with Orihime Inoue. Whenever she displayed any emotion, the Espada would ask Orihime the reason behind them. One of these interactions saw Ulquiorra questioning whether he could see Orihime's heart or see what was on her mind if he were to tear open her chest or crush her skull. With this, the anime proved that the Espada did not understand how human emotions worked.

Similar situations were also showcased during the fight between Ichigo Kurosaki and Ulquiorra Cifer, as the Espada repeatedly asked Ichigo and Orihime to explain their actions.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

During their fight, Espada Ulquiorra learned more about humans through Ichigo. But eventually, while Ulquiorra was trying to understand humanity, Ichigo turned into his Vasto Lorde form, a form truly devoid of humanity. This event contradicted what Ulquiorra was trying to achieve. Effectively, the closer Ulquiorra got to understanding humanity, the more Ichigo turned away from it.

Nevertheless, in Ulquiorra's final moments, the roles were again reversed. When Ichigo returned to his true self, he showed his humanity and rejected a victory in which his opponent asked to be killed.

Orihime Inoue, as seen in the Bleach anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, the part that made Ulquiorra and Orihime's relationship similar to Meruem and Komugi's moment was the Espada's death scene. While Ulquiorra was slowly withering away, he remembered his time with Orihime. He called back how Orihime told him that she wasn't scared of him. Hence, he asked her the same question in his final moments. Surprisingly, Orihime had the same response, with tears in her eyes.

This proved that Orihime played a similar role in Ulquiorra's story as Komugi played in Meruem. Both characters effectively helped an emotionless character become closer to humanity. The only true difference between them was that Komugi perished alongside Meruem, while Orihime survived the ordeal.

