Will the Gangsta anime ever get a season 2? Series' status, explained

Gangsta anime is an action-drama series that started airing in July 2015 and was completed in September 2015. The anime series was well-received among the anime fandom, as the series enjoyed good ratings on all platforms, but the series hasn't received any sequel announcements since the first season ended.

The first season was Shukou Murase and had one of the best voice castings, including talented voice actors like Tsuda Kenjiro, Suwabe Junichi, Sakurai Takahiro, and many other big names. So, despite all this, why hasn't there been a sequel announcement, as the first season has been released for almost nine years?

There are numerous reasons behind this, which include the lack of source material for a sequel adaptation, the original animation studio going bankrupt, and the health of the author of this series. All these things are preventing the series from continuing, and it is unlikely that the series will get season 2.

Speculating the sequel announcement of the Gangsta anime series

Sadly, there are minimal changes to the Gansgta anime sequel announcement because the author of the series has been extremely ill since 2015. Due to this, the source material hasn't been updated since volume 8, which was released in 2018.

Manglobe, the animation studio for Gangsta anime, also went bankrupt immediately after this show completed its airing, which makes its renewal chances even slimmer.

The Handymen as seen in the anime (Image via Manglobe)

Gangsta anime follows the story of Nicholas Brown and Worick Arcangelo, two mercenaries for hire who take on jobs that no other person can do. They live in the city of Ergastalum and go by the name Handymen. One day, the Handymen encounter Alex Benedetto, a pr*stitute, who is under the radar of city forces and is wanted dead.

The city of Ergastalum was once peaceful, but since a new underground organization arrived, everyone has been on their list to eliminate. Will the Handymen be able to avoid this calamity? The series was animated by the animation studio Manglobe (famous for anime like Deadman Wonderland).

The series started airing on July 2, 2015, and was completed on September 24, 2015. On September 29 of the same year, Manglobe filed for bankruptcy. Their ongoing novel adaptation, Genocidal Organ, was transferred to Geno Studio.

The main trio of Gangsta anime (Image via Manglobe)

Gangsta anime was based on a manga series written and illustrated by Kohske. The first season of the anime adapted five volumes of the source material, and currently, there are eight volumes, with the latest one published in May 2018. So, there isn't enough source material for a sequel adaptation.

The series went on hiatus in 2015 due to the author's health but returned in May 2017. Unfortunately, the author's health wasn't optimal for drawing, and only one volume was published in 2018. It has been almost six years, but there has been no update from the author or the publishing company regarding the return of Gangsta.

The manga series received a spin-off named Gangsta.: Cursed, was written and illustrated by Kamo Syuhei, and completed its serialization with five volumes in February 2018. Due to all this, there is little chance of the return of Gangsta anime and manga.

Hunter x Hunter and Attack on Titan

Hunter x Hunter (left) and Attack on Titan (right) (Image via VIZ Media and MAPPA)

The situation of Gangsta can be compared to some big names, which fell under the same conditions as this series did. The author of Hunter x Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, fell seriously ill, and his manga series started to go on extended hiatuses in 2006. Unfortunately, the author had to reveal alternative endings for his work, and the series might never return.

Unlike the above two series, the Attack on Titan anime made a hair-close escape from not reaching its climax. The series was animated by Wit Studio, which was closing in bankruptcy in 2021. The series was transferred to MAPPA Studio as the parent company of Wit Studio, I.G. Port, took over. Thanks to this, the Attack on Titan anime reached its conclusion in 2023.