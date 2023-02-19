Hunter x Hunter manga likely cancelled forever

On February 19, 2023, a tweet from the official account of Shonen Jump News suggested that Hunter x Hunter may never be serialized again. The account stated that Yoshihiro Togashi's manga is now listed in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's archive section, along with other series that have been ended, canceled, or transferred.

As a result, the tweet made the fandom go berserk on the internet. While it seems like the hiatus after chapter 400 will go on forever, many fans have assumed that there is no hope of a return to the series at the moment.

Will Hunter x Hunter end without a proper conclusion?

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga



The series is now listed in the 'Archived Serializations' section along with ended, canceled, and transferred works.



HUNTERxHUNTER is no longer listed as a 'serialized work' from Weekly Shonen Jump on the magazine's official website.The series is now listed in the 'Archived Serializations' section along with ended, canceled, and transferred works.

In the aforementioned tweet by Shonen Jump News, the account mentioned that it is no longer listed as “Serialized Work” on the official website of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Instead, Yoshihiro Togashi's series is now listed as "Archived Serializations," where they preserve the works that were ended, canceled, or transferred. The series had previously been on hiatus several times.

Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus after chapter 400 in December 2022. At that time, the series was in the “Serialized Work” section of Weekly Shonen Jump. Due to this, fans thought that mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi would return to complete the manga later this year. However, after archiving the work, it’s hard to tell if there will be a comeback.

Why did the series end in this manner?

Since March 1998, Hunter x Hunter has been serialized by Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, due to Togashi's health issues, the flow of the manga was disrupted. Since November 2018, after chapter 390 came out, the series has been on a long break.

In October 2022, Togashi resumed regular serialization of the series after a four-year hiatus. With the return of Hunter x Hunter, fans were overjoyed to see the regularity of their favorite manga. However, a few months later, the series went on hiatus again due to Togashi's deteriorating health. While there has been no official confirmations or updates on the manga from the author or the series' official sites, Hunter x Hunter's recent entry into the archived section of Shonen Jump proves to be a major concern for the fandom.

Final thoughts

Manga readers and fan of the series have shown different reactions since learning about the news that the series has been moved to the archives section. Some of them said it was better because Togashi had been under a lot of pressure to work on this series regularly, which took a toll on his health. Meanwhile, the other side of the fandom was upset with the recent update on the manga's status on Shonen Jump.

Hunter x Hunter may not be able to finish Gon’s adventure. However, even with the unfinished story, Togashi made a masterpiece that will be read for a long time. As fans continue to pray for Togashi’s health, they hope that the mangaka will return to complete Gon's adventure.

