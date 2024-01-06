Hunter X Hunter game NEN X IMPACT officially announced

Video game developers Bushiroad Games and Eighting revealed the title and a promotional video for their upcoming fighting-style Hunter X Hunter game on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The game had previously been announced in mid-December 2023 but had minimal information to share upon the initial announcement.

The Hunter X Hunter game, fully titled Hunter X Hunter Nen X Impact, has currently not revealed the platforms it will be available on or the style of fighting game it will be at the time of this article’s writing. However, the trailer's setting and introduction of characters from the series suggest that it will be an arena-style fighting game.

Since Bushiroad Games is mainly known for its mobile releases and Eighting has a storied console publication history, it’s unclear which platforms it will be released on. In any case, fans can expect to learn more information on the new Hunter X Hunter game in the coming weeks and months following the initial trailer’s release.

Hunter X Hunter game’s trailer reveals Gon, Killua, Kurapika, Leorio, Hisoka, and Netero as characters

The latest trailer for the upcoming Hunter X Hunter game is roughly 30 seconds long and initially features Gon and Killua discussing the idea of having a duel. However, Killua says that a normal fight is boring, and instead, they should do a team battle. This prompts the appearance of Leorio, Hisoka, Netero, and Kurapika, who will all presumably be playable characters in the upcoming game.

While the trailer is seemingly set in the Heavens Arena as seen in the anime and manga series, it’s unclear if this means the game will be an arena-style fighting game. In regards to anime and manga franchise video games specifically, there has been somewhat of a decline in interest from fans in arena-style games, making this apparent choice somewhat interesting.

However, as mentioned above, neither the release platforms nor the exact style of the upcoming Hunter X Hunter game were specified in this latest promotional material. It’s also unclear exactly when the game will be released, but a winter 2024 release window is likely the earliest possible estimate for the game.

The original manga series was first launched by author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi in 1988 and debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While Hunter X Hunter is currently on hiatus, the series is still being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several OVAs, and several stage play adaptations.

The manga recently went on hiatus in January 2023, after coming off of its prior hiatus and releasing ten chapters. Togashi revealed that the next chapter in the series was completed in March 2023, but the series did not receive confirmation for a return to serialization. The series still has not returned to serialization at the time of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.