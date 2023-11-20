Hunter X Hunter manga ending as revealed by Togashi, explained

The Hunter X Hunter manga ending has been long debated and anticipated by the fandom over the years, but now author Yoshihiro Togashi has revealed some details of what it could be. The legendary mangaka went online and shed some light on how the series could conclude, revealing some tidbits that have kicked fan theories into overdrive.

It's also worth pointing out that this resolution, which includes Gon's granddaughter, Jin, is one of four possible conclusions for the Hunter X Hunter manga ending. Therefore, while this is a potential route Togashi could choose in the series moving forward, there is also a big chance that he could go for a different approach later on, which is a factor to take into account.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Hunter X Hunter manga ending.

Explaining the Hunter X Hunter manga ending that Togashi shared online

Yoshihiro Togashi went online and shared some details about the four different alternatives he is planning for the Hunter X Hunter manga ending. He didn't reveal any details about the first three beyond the potential reactions they could cause in the fandom but went on to explain the fourth one, and there is a lot to dissect in that regard.

The fourth ending reveals that Gon Freecss, the main character of the series, not only survived but had a little girl named Jin, who treats him as his grandfather. The ending also reflects on the fact that Gon has become a great Hunter and that his granddaughter is the complete opposite of him, deciding to stay on the island and never choosing the profession he was so successful at.

That alone reveals various aspects of the series, such as Gon living for several years and becoming a very successful Hunter. At some point, he might have returned to the island or at least had a family and left them there. This also suggests that Gon had a wife or at least met a woman with whom he had kids, which is interesting, considering he never showed romantic feelings for anyone throughout the series.

What could this mean for the series moving forward

Gon, Leorio, Killua, and Kurapika (Image via Madhouse).

What Togashi said about the Hunter X Hunter manga ending reveal much beyond Gon's character, although there are some elements that are left for interpretation. For example, there was a reference to the children of three other characters and them being in other parts of the world, which a lot of fans have assumed are Kurapika, Killua, and Leorio since they are part of the main four along with Gon.

If this assumption holds true, it implies that Kurapika, Leorio, and Killua are still alive by the time the series concludes. This is huge because it could mean that Kurapika would survive his attempts for revenge on the Phantom Troupe, Leorio would have survived the Dark Continent, and Killua would have at least remained alive after his issues with his family. Of course, this is only a probable Hunter X Hunter manga ending, so things could still go in a different direction entirely.

On the other hand, Togashi mentions a figure watching the scene unfold, and this could mean a lot of different things. The first thought would be to assume that this mysterious figure is an older version of Gon, becoming a bit more similar to his father, Ging, and traveling the world to satisfy his need for adventure and discovery. However, this is up for interpretation and shows how much this little post by Togashi could mean for the series' future.

Final thoughts

The Hunter X Hunter manga is something a lot of fans of the medium are looking forward to, but Togashi has been clear that it will not be of everybody's liking. However, considering what he has revealed, if he decides to go in this direction, it clears a lot of mysteries surrounding the main characters or at least Gon.

