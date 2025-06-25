The highly anticipated Chinese animation series, Lord of the Mysteries anime, is scheduled to be released on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, according to Tencent. The series will be digitally available on Tencent Video, WeTV, Crunchyroll, and other services, with multi-subtitles.

Based on the web novel by Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, Lord of the Mysteries anime has become a highly talked-about series from the Summer 2025 line-up, with its eye-catching PVs and intriguing narrative. As such, fans can't wait for its premiere, which will feature the first two episodes.

Lord of the Mysteries anime premiere (episodes 1 and 2) exact release date and time for every region

The Fool, as seen in the anime (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Lord of the Mysteries anime will premiere on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10 am Chinese Standard Time, with the first two episodes. In other words, the series will make its debut with a one-hour-long premiere. However, due to the varying time zones, many global viewers can enjoy the episodes on June 27, 2025.

Lord of the Mysteries anime release date and time, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025 7 PM Central Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025 9 PM Eastern Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025 10 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, June 27, 2025 11 PM British Summer Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 3 AM Central European Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 4 AM Indian Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 7:30 AM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 10 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 11:30 AM

Where to watch the Lord of the Mysteries anime premiere?

Klein Moretti, as seen in the anime (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Interested viewers can stream the first two episodes of this Chinese animation on popular streaming platforms like Tencent Video, WeTV, Muse Asia, though in selected regions.

Crunchyroll has also acquired the rights to stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Notably, Crunchyroll has yet to reveal the show's release timings on the platform, aside from confirming the June 28, 2025, release date. Moreover, fans must buy a subscription to watch the series on Crunchyroll, as part of its Summer 2025 anime line-up.

What is the plot of Lord of the Mysteries anime?

The steampunk world of Leon Kingdom (Image via B.CMAY PICTURES)

Based on the written words of Cuttlefish That Loves Diving's web novel, the Chinese animation series centers on Zhou Mingrui, a Chinese man who transmigrates into the body of a historian named Klein Moretti in a world similar to Victorian-era England.

After the successful transmigration, Zhou checks his temple and finds a bullet wound. He figures out that the original Klein has ended his life. Moreover, he also left a note, saying that everyone will die, including him.

Zhou (who now identifies himself as Klein Moretti) experiences several supernatural occurrences and discovers the existence of the Beyonders and Deities. The anime explores Klein Moretti's journey as the legendary Fool, as he navigates through the dangerous world inhabited by Beyonders, the orthodox and the unorthodox Churches.

What to expect in Lord of the Mysteries anime premiere (episodes 1 and 2)?

Zhou Mingrui transmigrates as Klein (Image via B.CMAY Pictures)

As per the offline advanced screening of the series' premiere, the first two episodes will cover the 44 chapters from the original web novel's Book One, the Clown.

Therefore, the Lord of the Mysteries anime episodes 1 and 2 will focus on Zhou Mingrui's transmigration into Klein Moretti's body, and the Tarot Club Gathering incident, where he will have a chance encounter with Audrey Hall and Alger Wilson. As such, the episode will give a glimpse of the Loen Kingdom, the story's setting.

Moreover, the episodes will follow Klein's meeting with Dunn Smith and his joining of the Nighthawks as a Civilian Staff. The premiere will likely progress the story briskly, omitting several slice-of-life moments. Yet, fans can expect the episodes to focus on heartwarming moments between Klein and his younger sister, Melissa.

