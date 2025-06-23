To Be Hero X episode 13 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 13 is set to be released on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. At the same time, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and Bilibili for global viewers.

The previous episode explored Queen as she felt disoriented after a shocking loss against a newcomer in the Hero Tournament. The media reporters also accused Luck Cyan, highlighting her "bad fortune" as the cause behind the Queen's defeat. Interestingly, Bowa saw the twisted narrative and thought her rival had intended to use Lucky Cyan's bad fortune against her.

Consumed by the Fear particles, she wanted to destroy the Queen. Yet, Queen returned as a hero and began to take on missions. Yet, a day before participating in the 19th Hero Tournament, she confronted Bowa, who challenged her to a duel. The fight left Queen with serious injuries, because of which she couldn't make it to the tournament.

Eventually, after recovering from her wounds, she received a "mission" to go on a vacation. Given how the episode concluded, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 13, which begins a new hero arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 13.

To Be Hero X episode 13 release date and time

Queen, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 13 will be released on June 29, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Yet, because of the differences in time zones, many interested viewers worldwide can catch the episode earlier on June 28, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for To Be Hero X episode 13, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 28, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 13?

Lucky Cyan in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television airing of To Be Hero X episode 13 on Fuji TV and other local channels. The episode will also be available on U-NEXT and d Anime Store.

On the other hand, viewers from North America, Central America, South America, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, Africa, and India can watch To Be Hero X episode 13 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, anime lovers from selected regions can watch the episode on Bilibili Global.

To Be Hero X episode 12 recap

Queen, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode commenced with Liu Yuwen experiencing tremendous grief over her loss against a newcomer hero in the Hero Tournament. She checked many news channels, where the reporters held Lucky Cyan's "bad luck" as the reason behind Queen's loss. They also constructed a narrative where Queen intended to use Lucky Cyan's powers to defeat Bowa, but it backfired against her.

Interestingly, the narrative twisted Bowa's perception of Queen. Consumed by negative emotions, such as anger and jealousy, Bowa wanted to destroy Queen. What's more, the Fear Particles gathered around her and infected her thought process. Following that, the episode delved into a flashback, showcasing Bowa's journey as the youngest female agent in the hero society.

Ever since her childhood, Bowa has desperately wanted to strive for excellence. Although she wasn't gifted, she compensated for it with sheer hard work and diligence. Eventually, she rose to become the youngest female agent. Even though she once sustained a bullet injury, she didn't let it stop her dream of becoming the most respected hero of all time.

Bowa, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

That was why, when Bowa discovered that Queen's father was Liu Zheng, she thought she (Queen) had used her father's connections to rise to the top. With her newfound powers, Bowa wanted to bring down Queen from her pedestal. Elsewhere, Little Johnny stopped by the door to Queen's room, as he was concerned about her.

Little Johnny also told Queen not to pay heed to the rumours about Lucky Cyan. After he left, Liu Zheng stopped by the door and informed his daughter about Cyan's truth, including how he found her at the site of the plane crash. Liu Zheng also told Yuwen about the onboard recording he left at the orphanage. In the meantime, Yuwen, aka the Queen, streamed Lucky Cyan's concert and regained hope and courage.

She overcame her depression and returned as the Hero Queen. The episode featured Queen demonstrating her abilities against an evil lab researcher who went rogue. Meanwhile, Mickey from the DOS initiated research on the unknown Hero X and his affiliations. Queen was determined to face the hero again at the tournament.

Queen vs. Bowa in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation

Following that, the episode focused on the night before the tournament. As Queen was about to return from a mission, she faced Bowa. The female hero challenged Queen to a fight, as she wanted to destroy her. As the battle began, Queen realized that Bowa's strength had grown exponentially, despite losing many followers after the previous Hero Tournament.

Even though Queen struggled a lot in the fight, she overcame her challenger. However, she was gravely injured in the process. Eventually, she recovered from her injuries and realized, to her dismay, that the Hero Tournament had already ended a month ago. In other words, she was unconscious for a month.

At that moment, Lucky Cyan and Little Johnny enter the room. Cyan hugged Yuwen tightly, which left her in tears. After fully recovering, Queen was ready to take missions again. She received a call from Ken, who informed her that Mikey wanted to see her.

Big Johnny, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Apparently, the DOS boss wanted to send Queen on a vacation. Interestingly, Lucky Cyan tagged along. As Queen drove the car, Cyan asked her if she ever had friends besides her and Little Johnny. Queen responded by saying that she didn't.

Since her childhood, Yuwen had always believed in trusting herself to reach her aims. Yet, she was glad to find the other voice in her by meeting Cyan and Johnny. The episode ended with a gigantic beast (Big Johnny's Beast Form) emerging near their vehicle.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 13?

According to the preview video shared by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 13 will begin the Loli Arc. In the video, Loli is seen telling her mother that she wants to become a hero when she grows up. However, nobody takes her seriously because she is "cute."

She wonders if she cannot be a hero just because she looks cute. In the meantime, Loli joins the Aether Laboratory, where she designs a battle suit to become a hero. As such, To Be Hero X episode 13 will show Loli shattering the stereotypes in people's minds with her battle suit.

