The Case Study of Vanitas manga announces July 2025 return date

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the July 2025 issue of Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine announced the return of The Case Study of Vanitas manga in the magazine's August 2025 issue, on July 22, 2025. The upcoming issue will also feature the manga on its cover.
Written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki, The Case Study of Vanitas manga has been serialized on Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker since December 2015. The company collected the manga's chapters into 11 tankobon volumes as of this writing. Notably, the manga has been on a hiatus for close to an year since July 2024.
The Case Study of Vanitas manga resumes serialization on July 22, 2025
On Friday, July 20, 2025, Square Enix released the July 2025 issue (7/2025) for the Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. According to the issue, Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas manga will return from hiatus and resume its serialization in the magazine's August 2025 issue on July 22, 2025.
The official website of Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker also unveiled a preview of the upcoming issue's cover, featuring an illustration of The Case Study of Vanitas manga. The magazine will likely release the manga's chapter 64, considering the series went on a hiatus after releasing chapter 63.
Notably, Jun Mochizuki's fantasy manga went on a two-month hiatus in May 2024, before extending it until July 2024. However, the author hasn't published a new chapter since the initial break announcement in May 2024. Previously, the series entered a hiatus in June 2022 and resumed in May 2023.
Prior to that, the series went on another break in April 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The series continued its serialization in November 2020. As such, it's evident that Jun Mochizuki's manga has a long history of entering breaks.
The Case Study of Vanitas manga saw massive popularity following its television anime adaptation by Studio Bones in July 2021. The series was released in two cours, with the first part airing from July 3, 2021, to September 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX and other channels, and the second installment airing from January 15, 2022, to April 2, 2022, on the same networks. Crunchyroll streamed the fantasy anime as it aired in Japan.
Where to read The Case Study of Vanitas manga?
Interested manga readers can enjoy reading Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas manga on the official Manga Up! application. However, the service operates on a subscription and a credit coin system.
Likewise, manga lovers can directly buy the series' volumes from digital stores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc, or get the physical copies from nearby bookstores. As previously mentioned, the series has released 11 volumes thus far.
