The Case Study of Vanitas manga announces July 2025 return date

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the July 2025 issue of Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine announced the return of The Case Study of Vanitas manga in the magazine's August 2025 issue, on July 22, 2025. The upcoming issue will also feature the manga on its cover.

Ad

Written and illustrated by Jun Mochizuki, The Case Study of Vanitas manga has been serialized on Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker since December 2015. The company collected the manga's chapters into 11 tankobon volumes as of this writing. Notably, the manga has been on a hiatus for close to an year since July 2024.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga resumes serialization on July 22, 2025

The preview of the August 2025 issue of Monthly Gangan magazine (Image via Square Enix)

On Friday, July 20, 2025, Square Enix released the July 2025 issue (7/2025) for the Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. According to the issue, Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas manga will return from hiatus and resume its serialization in the magazine's August 2025 issue on July 22, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The official website of Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker also unveiled a preview of the upcoming issue's cover, featuring an illustration of The Case Study of Vanitas manga. The magazine will likely release the manga's chapter 64, considering the series went on a hiatus after releasing chapter 63.

A key visual of the manga's anime adaptation (Image via Bones)

Notably, Jun Mochizuki's fantasy manga went on a two-month hiatus in May 2024, before extending it until July 2024. However, the author hasn't published a new chapter since the initial break announcement in May 2024. Previously, the series entered a hiatus in June 2022 and resumed in May 2023.

Ad

Prior to that, the series went on another break in April 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The series continued its serialization in November 2020. As such, it's evident that Jun Mochizuki's manga has a long history of entering breaks.

The Case Study of Vanitas manga saw massive popularity following its television anime adaptation by Studio Bones in July 2021. The series was released in two cours, with the first part airing from July 3, 2021, to September 18, 2021, on Tokyo MX and other channels, and the second installment airing from January 15, 2022, to April 2, 2022, on the same networks. Crunchyroll streamed the fantasy anime as it aired in Japan.

Ad

Where to read The Case Study of Vanitas manga?

The cover illustration of the manga's volume 11 (Image via Jun Mochizuki)

Interested manga readers can enjoy reading Jun Mochizuki's The Case Study of Vanitas manga on the official Manga Up! application. However, the service operates on a subscription and a credit coin system.

Ad

Likewise, manga lovers can directly buy the series' volumes from digital stores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc, or get the physical copies from nearby bookstores. As previously mentioned, the series has released 11 volumes thus far.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More