New Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime announced with visual

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, the official staff unveiled a visual to announce the production of a new Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime, titled Kaguya-sama Love Is War: The Steps to Become an Adult. According to the announcement, it's not the fourth season but a special television anime project. The staff will announce more information about the anime later.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime is based on the Japanese romantic comedy manga written and illustrated by Aka Akasaka. Shueisha's Miracle Jump initially serialized the manga from May 2015 to January 2016 before it was moved to Weekly Young Jump, where it was serialized from March 2016 to November 2022. The series' chapters were collected into 28 volumes.

A new Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime is green-lit for production

On Sunday, June 28, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the celebrated rom-com anime series shared a key visual. They announced the production of a new Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime project. According to the announcement, the series is called Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan, which translates to Kaguya-sama Love Is War: The Steps to Become an Adult.

This announcement featured a key visual featuring Kaguya Shinomiya, Miyuki Shirogane, Ai Hayasaka, Chika Fujiwara, Yuu Ishigami, and Miko Iino. Interestingly, the background features a runaway, with an airplane taking off, implying the series might show the main cast going off somewhere. Kaguya appears slightly worried in the visual, while Miyuki exhibits a nonchalant look.

Aside from the visual, the official staff hasn't made any further announcements, such as the release date of the new Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime, the cast, or the plot. Yet, the previous cast members might reprise their roles in this project.

Kaguya Shinomiya, as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Aoi Koga voiced Kaguya Shinomiya in the previous seasons, with Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki. Konomi Kohara voiced Chika, while Miyu Tomita played Miko. Yumiri Hanamori lent her voice to Ai, while Ryota Suzuki played Yuu Ishigami.

Moreover, fans should also note that the new Kaguya-sama: Love Is War anime is not the fourth season but a new TV project. As they would remember, the series's third installment released 13 episodes from April 2022 to June 2022.

While a movie titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War - The First Kiss That Never Ends- was released following season 3, no information on a fourth season was made. As such, whether the staff will announce a fourth season following this special television anime project remains to be seen.

