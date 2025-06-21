Tougen Anki anime unveils new trailer, additional cast, key visual, and more ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime via email about the new trailer, additional cast, key visual, and streaming services for the Tougen Anki anime. The anime released the new information following the Japan Premiere, which screened episodes 1 through 3.

Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood, written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara, is a Japanese manga serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2020. Studio Hibari later adapted the manga for an anime adaptation set to air in July 2025.

Tougen Anki anime reveals new information following Japan premiere

Trending

On Saturday, June 21, 2025, shortly after the Japan premiere of Tougen Anki episodes 1-3, the anime held a talk session featuring special guests Kazuki Ura (Shiki Ichinose), Hiroshi Kamiya (Naito Mudano), and Koutarou Nishiyama (Jin Kougasaki). The session also included a video message from ORAL CIGARETTES (OP theme song artist) and BAND-MAID (ED theme song artist).

Following the event, several major announcements were made, starting with the anime's third trailer. The new trailer featured intense battle scenes between the Oni and the Momotaro Agency, further heightening the anticipation for the anime's upcoming July 2025 broadcast.

Tsubakiri Momomiya and Yomogi Momokusa as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

With the trailer, the anime also announced five new cast members. Daisuke Kishio is set to voice Tsubakiri Momomiya. He has previously voiced Kaname Kuran in Vampire Knight and Han Sung Yu in Tower of God. Mariya Ise is set to voice Yomogi Momokusa. She has previously voiced Killua Zoldyck in Hunter X Hunter and Ray in The Promised Neverland.

Joining them are Tsuyoshi Koyama as Tsuyoshi Ichinose, Yasunori Masutani as Samidare Momoya, and Megumi Ogata as the principal. Tsuyoshi Koyama has previously voiced Genthru in Hunter X Hunter, Yasunori Masutani has previously voiced Kuyou in Toukiden Kiwami, and Megumi Ogata has previously voiced Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis: Evangelion and Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Expand Tweet

In addition, a new key visual was unveiled. The visual features the Oni Agency facing off against the Momotaro Agency, with Shiki Ichinose and Tsubakiri Momomiya at the center, resulting in a striking and dynamic composition. Fans can also spot Kyouya Oiranzaka, Naito Mudano, Jin Kougasaki, and Yomogi Momokusa in the background.

The anime also announced an original mini-anime titled Onimomomomo, which will be released weekly alongside the main episodes. As a prelude to the Japan premiere, the anime screened a special spin-off episode where the characters of the Rasetsu Academy acted out the original folktale of Momotaro.

Shiki Ichonose as seen in Tougen Anki (Image via Studio Hibari)

Lastly, the Tougen Anki anime announced that it is going to be one of the most widely available anime of 2025, with its episodes streaming weekly on Crunchyroll, Prime Video (worldwide except Japan and Mainland China), Netflix (worldwide except Japan), anime onegai, Bandplay in LATAM, ADN in EMEA, and additional services worldwide, including Samsung TV Plus, Bilibili, Laftel, Bahamut, and others.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More