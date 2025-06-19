Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie unveils new key visual ahead of September 2025 premiere

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the official website of the Chainsaw Man anime dropped the main key visual for Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie. The key visual was drawn by Character Designer Kazutaka Sugiyama. The movie is set to premiere in Japan on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Ad

Chainsaw Man, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is a Japanese manga first serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and later in Shonen Jump+. MAPPA picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and has since released a television anime, and is currently producing a sequel movie set to premiere in September 2025.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

MAPPA unveils main key visual for Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the official website of the Chainsaw Man anime released the main key visual for Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie.

The new key visual features Chainsaw Man and Bomb Girl fighting each other mid-air in front of a monochrome red backdrop of characters, all set to appear in the anime movie.

The characters in the visual that have previously appeared in the anime include Makima, Aki Hayakawa, Power, Kobeni Higashiyama, Beam, Galgali, Kishibe, and Angel Devil.

Ad

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie (Image via MAPPA)

The monochrome red portion of the visual also includes three characters yet to appear in the anime. Two of these characters are members of Public Safety Division 2 (unnamed captain and Namo), and the other character is the Serial Killer who attacks Reze in the school.

Ad

Beneath all the above-mentioned characters, the visual also gives fans a glimpse of Reze holding Denji's hand in a romantic situation. However, unlike the rest of the visuals, they have been shaded with blue to depict the night or the reflection of a water body.

Bomb Girl as seen in Chainsaw Man: Reze Movie (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, the main key visual features two texts in Japanese. As translated by Google, the catchphrase on the right reads, "The explosive summer of a boy and a girl," and the text on the bottom reads, "The world has been waiting for this! The first film adaptation of the hugely popular comic, with over 30 million copies in circulation."

Ad

The main key visual was drawn by the Character Designer Kazutaka Sugiyama. As shared by Sugiyama, he decided on the composition and colors for the visual almost entirely on his own. He asked Shun for some pose ideas and consulted his friend Hamagichi on the background cells, while Hayashi came up with a cool catchphrase.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More