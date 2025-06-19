Kaiju No. 8 season 2 unveils additional cast and opening theme with new trailer ahead of July 2025 premiere

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, TOHO Animation released a new trailer for Kaiju No. 8 season 2. The trailer unveiled two new cast members and previewed the opening theme song for the second season, which will be performed by Aurora.

Kaiju No. 8, written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ since July 2020. Production I.G later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and has since released a TV anime and an omnibus movie. The anime's second season will premiere on July 19.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 previews opening theme song with new trailer

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, the second trailer for Kaiju No. 8 season 2 was released. This new trailer primarily showcased the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force's First Division in action. It began with several action scenes featuring Rin Shinonome, Eiji Hasegawa, Gen Narumi, Kafka Hibino, and Kikoru Shinomiya against some small monsters, but the trailer quickly came to a halt with the sudden arrival of Kaiju No. 9.

While the trailer continued showcasing the battle scenes, it also revealed and previewed the opening theme song for Kaiju No. 8 season 2. The opening theme song, titled You Can't Run From Yourself, will be performed by Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, who said:

"I've always loved anime and will never change my love for anime, so I'm so honored to have created this song for Kaiju 8."

With that, the anime also announced some new cast members for the upcoming season. Hiroki Yasumoto voices Eiji Hasegawa, while Kana Hanazawa voices Rin Shinonome.

Hiroki Yasumoto has previously voiced King in One Punch Man, Charon in Fire Force, Elhart in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Yasutora Sado in Bleach. Meanwhile, Kana Hanazawa has lent her voice to Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer, Ichika Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass, and Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate.

Eiji Hasegawa and Rin Shinonome as seen in Kaiju No. 8 season 2 (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 will premiere on July 19 at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels. The anime will also stream on X worldwide in real-time as it airs in Japan. However, before that, the anime is set to premiere the original side story episode Hoshina's Day Off on July 5 at 11 pm JST on TV Tokyo, its affiliates, and X.

Before the first broadcast of Kaiju No. 8 season 2, the anime will hold an advanced screening at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya on Sunday, July 13, where fans will have the opportunity to watch episodes 1 and 2 before their official release.

Kaiju No. 8 season 2 advance screening announcement (Image via Production I.G)

After the screening, there will be a stage greeting session with the cast members for the captains and vice-captains of the First and Third Divisions, namely Asami Seto (Mina Ashiro), Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina), Kouki Uchiyama (Gen Narumi), and Hiroki Yasumoto (Eiji Hasegawa).

