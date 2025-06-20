Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime reveals October 2025 premiere

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the official website of the Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime revealed that the series will begin premiering in October 2025. In addition, the anime announced its plans for its world premiere set to take place on July 3 at Anime Expo 2025.

Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota, written and illustrated by Fuyu Azuma, is a Japanese manga serialized from June 2018 to June 2023 on Niconico Seiga's Dra Dra Sharp# website. Studio Polon later picked up the manga for an anime adaptation set to premiere in October 2025.

Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime announces world premiere ahead of its October 2025 release

Oota-san and Kashiwada-san as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Polon)

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the official website of the Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime revealed that the series will premiere in October 2025.

Trending

However, before the anime's Fall 2025 premiere, Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime is set to screen its first episode at Anime Expo 2025. The world premiere is set to be screened during the "WORLD PREMIERE: NBC Universal Japan's "Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota" Screening & Industry Panel" panel on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 12 PM PDT.

The event is set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center 404AB.

Expand Tweet

As informed by the anime, the screening will begin shortly after the NBC Universal Japan panel. There will be no breaks or substitutions between the panels and the screening. Additionally, the anime announced that the screening's seating is limited. Hence, if the seats are full, fans may be restricted from entering the panel room.

Lastly, to coincide with the above screening event, the anime has also released the preview images for the Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota episode 1. As part of this, the anime posted several screenshots from the episode on the anime's official website and X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kashiwada-san as seen in Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota (Image via Studio Polon)

To commemorate the above announcements, the Inexpressive Kashiwada and Expressive Oota anime is set to launch a Fuyu Azuma Double Follow Campaign on X from Monday, June 23. By participating in the campaign, fans stand a chance at winning some newly drawn visuals autographed by the manga creator.

All fans need to do is follow the official X account of the anime (@kashiwada_ohta) and the manga creator (@fukuma333) and repost the corresponding post. The campaign will end on Thursday, June 26.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More