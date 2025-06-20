Boruto animator's latest message confirms the anime will return without its biggest curse

For years, the Boruto franchise was often criticized for carrying on Naruto’s reputation as a series riddled with filler. Two Blue Vortex, the upcoming anime, might be departing from the franchise’s past. There have been a few rumors online that the anime is set to stay true to the manga and get rid of its filler.

Animation director Kyohei Ebata also recently posted a cryptic message, which has led to speculations about the anime adapting a serious tone and structure. It could turn out to be the new direction Studio Pierrot is taking the ninjas’ next generation in. If it turns out to be true, fans are hopeful that they’ll finally be getting a well-told tale.

The promise of Boruto's director: No room for filler

Naruto Next Generations' animation director Kyohei Ebata said on X: "BORUTO: TWO BLUE VORTEX. There is no room for original anime." This was seen by many fans as an apparent acknowledgment of the series' problems with filler.

It is likely to be a major shift in direction for the series, one in which they adapt the events of the post-timeskip Boruto manga in a faithful, more mature way. With higher stakes and a darker tone as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga, it's likely that the series will feature a more intense, direct plot with less filler content than previous entries.

The maturation of Boruto

Two Blue Vortex diverges from the early Boruto storyline by presenting a more mature tone, characters, and plot. Taking place during a "jump" many years after the beginning of the series, it necessitates an adaptation focused on what happens next, as opposed to filler.

With only 22 chapters available, this might force Studio Pierrot to create a tight adaptation that does not oversaturate the story with content, thus giving the production team more control over what they want to portray and serving longtime fans who are interested in a more faithful adaptation without the fluff.

Industry shift toward faithful adaptations

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

This rumored new format shift in Boruto comes at a time when the anime industry is trending towards seasonal formats and adapting the manga more closely, after being criticized for the excessive filler in the long-running series. Popular titles like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are a success in their respective industries because of how these series provide high-quality, bite-sized seasons.

Two Blue Vortex may follow in these footsteps. This also lines up with the current preference of most viewers to have less fluff and prefer binge watching full story arcs. By omitting filler, Boruto's anime would be able to keep up the pace and maintain the story's momentum. Perhaps the fanbase that lost interest in the series due to its anime-only filler can come back to it now.

Conclusion

With this new format, Two Blue Vortex will represent a sea of change for the franchise and anime adaptations in general. If true, Studio Pierrot has chosen a filler-free strategy to reflect the growth of the source material and the expectations of anime viewers.

Boruto might also finally stop being a polarizing sequel and become a series that respects its past and itself with this new change. Further, Two Blue Vortex could become a template for long-running franchises that want to evolve while still respecting their source material and their audience.

