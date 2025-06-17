Kawaki's attack on Jura in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 has fans screaming "WE ARE SO BACK"

The release of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 featured a monumental moment through Kawaki's return to the series. This sparked an extensive celebration across the Boruto fandom, who had been awaiting his comeback for months.

Naruto Uzumaki's adopted son made a strong comeback to the battlefield after being away for a long period. The chapter showed how much he had advanced and remained dedicated. Kawaki's unexpected intervention in Boruto's critical fight against Jura, the Shinju clone, renewed readers' excitement, as they eagerly awaited his demonstration of strength against the God Trees.

Kawaki’s surprise attack on Jura in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23

Kawaki joined the conflict by thrusting his staff behind Jura's head to extract his enemy's eye during Boruto's struggle against the powerful Shinju clone. The chapter displayed Kawaki's ability to think strategically and fight expertly by launching an unexpected attack that stunned the nearly unbeatable Jura.

The severe damage Jura sustained during the assault did not lead to his death, which allowed Kawaki to realize Jura was a monstrous threat. Kawaki intervened at a crucial moment, which echoed Boruto's heroic debut when he rescued Sarada during the series premiere.

The parallel between these heroic entrances did not escape fans who enjoyed watching these brothers-in-arms save each other with spectacular timing. The chapter highlighted that both characters have developed into powerful shinobi who perform game-altering interventions to protect their loved ones in danger.

Fan reactions

The return of Kawaki in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 sparked enthusiastic responses among Boruto fans. The fans filled social media platforms with praise and excitement.

"Kawaki is back, my goat is back, he saved his brother, everyone said he wouldn't do anything against Jura," said one fan.

"KAWAKI IS MF BACK HOLY SHH With Jura about to take out Boruto, KAWAKI pulls up in the cleanest way possible, stabs Jura & blasts him away, as HE IS LOCKING IN," said another fan.

"Oh man, I have some catching up to do!!!! I dropped out of the series a bit over two years ago because life took me elsewhere. Looking forward to getting back into it," stated one fan.

Veteran fans felt validated as months of speculation ended with his return to fight the Shinju clones. His unexpected attack and powerful entrance caused universal admiration as they revealed his evolution into a proficient fighter with tactical expertise.

"Kawaki just surpassed Boruto in his own base form now no karma nothing," stated another fan.

"And bro got the rods two," replied one fan.

"Kawaki's next cover is going to be so cool," said one read.

Viewers developed deep emotional connections to Kawaki's journey as he evolved from a wounded youth into an altruistic defender who gave everything for those he cherished. His character's growth silenced his critics through his essential participation in the story's central conflict.

Conclusion

The climax of Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 goes beyond simple action to demonstrate character development. The emotional connections continue to strike a chord with the manga's loyal audience.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 23 demonstrated once again why Kawaki stands out as an engaging character by illustrating his unwavering commitment to safeguarding his loved ones despite personal sacrifices. The ongoing fight against Jura and his Shinju clones will unfold through the powerful partnership between Kawaki and Boruto as they confront these superior adversaries.

